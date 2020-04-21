LSU’s Wade reels in elite 2020 signing class

Will Wade has allocated his time in social distancing wisely. He's extended his run streak – a mile a day, every day – ever closer to 2,000. He's read five books and polished up all but one game on the Tigers' 2020-21 schedule. He's even put his degree as an educator to use, taking over preschool instruction duties for his daughter in the morning.

All that, and he's put together another top-five recruiting class for 2020.

That group, already loaded after a successful fall haul, added even more quality on Wednesday, after three new players became Tigers and pushed the class to fifth nationally per 247Sports.

"I'm excited," Wade said on the latest episode of Boot Up: The LSU Basketball Podcast. "I feel like we're going to have our best team since we've been here. I feel good about the [recruiting class] we've got, I feel good about what we're going to have coming back. We have a good mix of experience and talented, talented newcomers. And so I think we've got a chance, if we close this [class] out right, to have one of our best teams here."

Here's a player-by-player look at the 2020 LSU Basketball class, as assembled thus far. (Players are listed in alphabetical order).

Jalen Cook, G, Walker

High School (Walker, La.)

Cook will be familiar to LSU fans in the Baton Rouge area. The 6-foot, 180 pound point guard from Walker High School was the 2019 Louisiana Mr. Basketball as a junior and averaged 29.5 points per game as a senior.

On the floor, Cook is a scoring guard who can fill it up from deep. He shot 40 percent from 3 on the Under Armour Association circuit last season, hitting 32 of 80 attempts.

"He shoots it really well," Wade said. "He's the leading three point shooter on the Under Armour circuit, and he can get in that paint and spray it out and make other guys better. "

Bradley Ezewiro, F, Oak Hill

(Mouth of Wilson, Va.)

A three-star California native with plenty of size and strength, Ezewiro held offers from USC, Arizona State, and Tennessee, but LSU landed a prospect who projects as an elite rebounder.

"We've got to get him in shape," Wade said. "He's a big body. It's like I told our staff, I said there's not but eight to 10 kids in the country that look like him. So it's on us to mold him and get him better. We can hopefully turn him into a rebounding machine. That's what we need from him."

Eric Gaines, G, Lithonia

High School (Lithonia, Ga.)

Long, skilled and explosive, Gaines might be one of the most underrated prospects in the 2020 class – even if 247Sports ranks him as a top-100 player nationally. If not for an injury during last summer's EYBL season, Gaines might be ranked even higher.

"He's electric," Wade said. "That first (EYBL) session, he averaged 19 points and six assists. It was off the charts what he was doing.

"He does a great job getting in the paint. He's got a little flair to his game. He's not going to go in there and lay it in. He's going to half cock it behind his back and make it look good. I told Bill, 'We may have to take a little bit of mustard off the hotdog. But not too much.'"

Josh LeBlanc, F, Madison Prep/

Georgetown (Baton Rouge)

A former four-star prospect in the 2018 recruiting class, LeBlanc – who prepped at Madison Prep in Baton Rouge – transferred midway through the 2019-20 season and immediately made his mark on LSU's scout team.

"If we would've had him, we probably would have won two or three more games this year," Wade said. "He can protect the rim, he's long, he's athletic. He flies around the court. He's going to be a really, really good player for us."

Shareef O'Neal, F, Crossroad School

(Los Angeles, Calif.)

Another transfer pickup is a name LSU fans – basketball fans anywhere, really – will recognize. Shareef O'Neal, son of LSU and NBA legend Shaquille, completed his transfer from UCLA. A sophomore-to-be, O'Neal missed the 2018-19 season after undergoing heart surgery, before playing 13 games for UCLA in 2019-20.

Obviously, following in his father's footsteps presents a different challenge, but Shareef is a different player than his father. At 6-foot-9, 215 pounds, he's less of a space eater and more of a floor spacer, ala Naz Reid and Darius Days. O'Neal is fully cleared to play after his heart surgery. All that's left is to grow into his game and his confidence.

"It's like we told him, 'You're going to make your own name here,'" Wade said. "Shaq's really excited. He was excited for him to come here. He's excited to see where things go."

Cameron Thomas, G, Oak Hill

(Mouth of Wilson, Va.)

The highest-ranked player in the 2020 class for the Tigers, Thomas is a five-star scoring machine who will look to pick up where Skylar Mays left off as a true freshman.

"He's an elite, elite scorer," Wade said. "He's as good a scorer as you could get. He's a bucket. He's going to average a lot of points. There's going to be three, four, five games next year where he goes for 30-plus and you don't even blink."

Thomas fits right into LSU's offensive system. A 6-foot-4 scoring guard, he left prestigious Oak Hill as the program's all-time leading scorer, over the likes of Carmelo Anthony, Jerry Stackhouse. Thomas averaged 29.5 points per game on the EYBL circuit last spring, shooting 36 percent from 3 and living at the free throw line, where he made a circuit-best 160 of 185 attempts (86.5%) in 20 games.

Mwani Wilkinson, F, Gorman

(Las Vegas, Nev.)

Marlon Taylor's exodus leaves a hole in LSU's roster for a high-flying, uber-athletic forward, and Wilkinson is set to fill that void.

A 6-foot-6, 190 pound wing from Las Vegas, Wilkinson was ranked No. 86 in the country by ESPN, averaging 19 points, 10 rebounds, four blocks, and two steals per game as a senior at Bishop Gorman. There, he won four straight state titles.

"He's won four straight state titles," Wade said. "He's a winner. His AAU team wins. His best basketball is ahead of him."