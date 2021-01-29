LSU announces 2021 football schedule

LSU’s 2021 football schedule – featuring home games against SEC Western Division rivals Auburn, Texas A&M and Arkansas along with its cross-division common opponent Florida – has been announced by the league office.

LSU’s 2021 slate includes seven home games and five road contests, including a first-ever meeting with UCLA at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, in the season-opener on Sept. 4.

After opening the season at UCLA, the Tigers will face McNeese State in the home-opener on Sept. 11. The Cowboys are coached by former LSU assistant Frank Wilson and their starting quarterback is Cody Orgeron, the son of LSU head coach Ed Orgeron.

The McNeese State game is the second of three consecutive non-conference contests for the Tigers before LSU opens SEC play on Sept. 25 at Mississippi State. Central Michigan, also a first-timer on the LSU schedule, comes to Tiger Stadium on Sept. 18. The Chippewas are coached by former Florida coach Jim McElwain.

LSU’s October schedule includes four SEC games beginning with the home conference opener against Auburn in Tiger Stadium on Oct. 2. The Tigers travel to Lexington the following week to face Kentucky in their first game against the Wildcats since a 41-3 win in Tiger Stadium in 2014. The Tigers last played in Lexington in 2007, falling 43-37 in triple-overtime.

Florida, winners of the SEC Eastern Division in 2020, comes to Tiger Stadium on Oct. 16 followed by a game at Ole Miss on Oct. 23 to round out LSU’s schedule for the month. Cade York kicked a school-record 57-yard field goal with 23 seconds remaining to beat the Gators in Gainesville in 2020, while freshman All-America receiver Kayshon Boutte set the SEC record for receiving yards with 308 in LSU’s 53-48 win over Ole Miss in Tiger Stadium last year.

After an open date on the last Saturday of October, LSU travels to face Alabama on Nov. 6 in Tuscaloosa in what will serve as the final road game for the Tigers in 2021. LSU rounds out the month of November with home games against Arkansas on Nov. 13, Louisiana-Monroe on Nov. 20 and Texas A&M on Nov. 27.

2021 Season Tickets

Season tickets for LSU’s 2021 home schedule are currently on sale to the general public. Fans who don’t currently have LSU football season tickets are asked to call the LSU Athletics Tickets Sales and Service Team at 225.578.0100 with any questions regarding new season tickets for 2021. Information regarding season tickets can be found at LSUtix.net.

2021 LSU Schedule

Date Opponent Series Record

Sept. 4 at UCLA First Meeting

Sept. 11 McNEESE STATE LSU leads 1-0

Sept. 18 CENTRAL MICHIGAN First Meeting

Sept. 25 at Mississippi State LSU leads 75-36-3

Oct. 2 AUBURN LSU leads 30-23-1

Oct. 9 at Kentucky LSU leads 40-16-1

Oct. 16 FLORIDA Florida leads 33-31-3

Oct. 23 at Ole Miss LSU leads 64-41-4

Oct. 30 Open Date

Nov. 6 at Alabama Alabama leads 54-26-5

Nov. 13 ARKANSAS LSU leads 42-22-2

Nov. 20 UL-MONROE LSU leads 3-0

Nov. 27 TEXAS A&M LSU leads 34-22-3