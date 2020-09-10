LSU Athletics welcomes fans to Tiger Stadium in 2020

In coordination with state public health officials, the Southeastern Conference and university officials, LSU Athletics announced plans welcoming ticketed fans to Tiger Stadium for the 2020 football season. In order to accommodate fans and to comply with public health guidelines, LSU is implementing numerous changes to its gameday policies and Tiger Stadium will open the 2020 season with 25% capacity.

The health and safety of fans is the top priority in LSU Athletics’ planning and preparation for the 2020 football season in Tiger Stadium. Among numerous safety measures, fans will be required to wear face masks on campus and in Tiger Stadium, tailgating on campus will not be permitted and physical distancing will be mandatory. A comprehensive and regularly updated list of all COVID-19 related changes and fan notifications can be found at LSUsports.net.

LSU Athletics officials remind fans plans for 2020 are subject to change before and during the season along with changes to public-health guidelines related to the spread of COVID-19.

Ticket holders who want to opt out of their 2020 season tickets can do so via a form that will be emailed from the LSU Ticket Office this week. The deadline to opt out is Friday, September 11.

At this time single-game tickets will not be available. Season ticket holders for 2020 should expect their total allotment of tickets to be reduced in order to ensure a maximum number of ticket holders can attend games in 2020. The LSU Athletics Ticket Office will be in contact this week with ticket holders on next steps in the distribution process.

Student tickets will be made available. LSU Athletics and LSU Student Government are coordinating and will be in contact with students via email with details.

All parking lots, including free lots, will require a permit and will open four hours before game time. The LSU Athletic Ticket Office will contact ticket holders with information on obtaining a free or paid parking permit. Unused parking lots will be closed and not permitted for public use.

Tailgating on campus will not be permitted in 2020 and LSU Athletics is encouraging fans without tickets to enjoy the game from home in order to help minimize the number of people on campus.

Fans with questions regarding any LSU Athletics policy should contact LSU Guest Services at (225) 578-4085 or the LSU Athletic Ticket Office at 225-578-0100 during normal business hours (M-F, 8:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. CT). This service will also be available before, during and after LSU Athletics events.