AP Top 25 Team Rec. Pts. Prev. 1, LSU (8-0) 1,476 2 2, Alabama (8-0) 1,474 1 3, Ohio State (8-0) 1,468 3 4, Clemson (8-0) 1,406 4 5, Penn State (8-0) 1,302 6 6, Florida (7-1) 1,226 7 7, Oregon (7-1) 1,108 11 8, Georgia (6-1) 1,093 10 9, Utah (7-1) 1,032 12 10, Oklahoma (7-1) 1,017 5 11, Auburn (6-2) 910 9 12, Baylor (7-0) 882 14 13, Minnesota (8-0) 778 17 14, Michigan (6-2) 744 19 15, SMU (8-0) 666 16 16,

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from Acadia Parish, LA. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!