LSU releases preliminary ticketing, seating plans

Following the Southeastern Conference announcement of a 10-game, all SEC, football schedule, LSU Athletics announced preliminary plans for ticketing and seating at Tiger Stadium for the 2020 season.

The plan for this historic season prioritizes distribution to season ticketholders and students. The plan also ensures ticketholders will have the ability to opt out of the 2020 season while retaining their seats for 2021. Ticketholders who want to opt out can do so via an online form that will be distributed next week.

For ticketholders who choose to retain their 2020 tickets, ticket distribution and seat allocation will be finalized once capacity allowances and the updated football schedule are determined. At that time, the LSU Athletics Ticket Office will be in contact with ticketholders who choose to retain their seats regarding any changes to ticket prices and seat allotments.

“In order to decide how we are going to distribute tickets and to whom, we need to know our capacity first,” said Associate Athletic Director of Ticket Operations Brian Broussard. “Once we know that and our final schedule, we can finalize our plans. We’ll keep our ticketholders up to date along the way.”

LSU Athletics also announced this week football tickets will be distributed through mobile delivery and accessed by ticketholders through digital wallets on smartphones.

Ticketing and seating plans for the 2020 LSU Football season include:

Season ticketholders and student tickets will be prioritized in the event of capacity restrictions. Ticket distribution plans will be finalized when capacity and schedule are determined.

The LSU Athletics Ticket Office will work to ensure season-ticket holders are placed as close to their current seats as possible in the event reseating is necessary. LSU Athletics is working with LSU Student Government officials to finalize plans for student ticket distribution.

Per Southeastern Conference policy for the 2020 football season, 500 tickets will be made available to visiting teams.

Three options will be available for ticketholders who want to opt-out for the 2020 season. Ticketholders will submit their choice via a form distributed next week.

1. A Tax-Deductible Donation

Season ticketholders can choose to opt out of the 2020 season by donating their ticket costs and seat contributions to the Victory Fund at the Tiger Athletic Foundation. The Victory Fund has been set up to help support LSU Athletics during the financial challenges resulting from the spread of COVID-19. Choosing this tax-deductible option would also secure the opportunity to retain seats for 2021. LSU Athletics and TAF will provide more details on this offer in early August.

2. Rollover to 2021

As renewals for 2021 are scheduled to begin in November, ticketholders can opt-out of 2020 seats by applying their seat contribution and ticket costs to 2021. This will retain season-tickets for the 2021 season without having to process a new payment.

3. Request a Full Refund

Full refunds for ticket price and seat contributions can be requested from the ticket office via the form that will be sent next week. LSU ticketholders who request a full refund will be given the option to retain their seats for 2021 through a non-refundable deposit. Renewals for 2021 are scheduled to begin in November.

Ticketholders were notified of these options directly via email following the SEC announcement. Ticketholders will be sent an online form next week in order to submit their selection.