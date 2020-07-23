LSU trio named to Nagurski Watch List

Three LSU standouts – safety Jacoby Stevens, cornerback Derek Stingley, Jr. and defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin – have been named to the 2020 Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List, the Football Writers Association of America, in conjunction with the Charlotte Touchdown Club, announced on Tuesday.

The Nagurski Trophy Watch List includes 98 defensive standouts from 66 schools in all 10 Division I FBS conferences plus independents. The award is presented annually to the defensive player of the year in college football.

As a true freshman in 2019, Stingley was the top rookie in college football, earning consensus All-America honors in helping the Tigers to a 15-0 mark and the national title. Stingley led the Southeastern Conference in both interceptions (6) and passes defended (21).

Stevens, who enters his third season as a starter in the secondary for the Tigers, earned SEC Defensive Player of the Week three times in 2019 and was a second team All-SEC selection. He ranked second on the team in tackles (92) and sacks (5.0) and added 9.0 tackles for loss.

Shelvin had a breakout year for the Tigers in 2019, starting 14 times and finishing with 39 tackles and 3.0 tackles for loss.

Glenn Dorsey is LSU’s only Nagurski Trophy winner, capturing the honor in 2007.

Shelvin on Outland Watch List

LSU defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin added more preseason recognition to his list on Tuesday as the junior was named to the Outland Trophy Watch List, the Football Writers Association of America announced.

The 2020 Outland Trophy Watch List includes 85 interior linemen representing all 10 Division I FBS conferences and independents. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Outland Trophy, which is presented annually to the top interior lineman on either side of the football in college football.

Shelvin, a product of Notre Dame High School in Crowley and a native of Lafayette, had a breakout season with the Tigers in 2019, starting 14 games during LSU’s national championship season.

Shelvin finished the year with 39 tackles and 3.0 tackles for loss.

Shelvin is also on the watch list for the Nagurski Trophy, which goes to the top defender in college football.

Former LSU standout and 2020 College Football Hall of Fame inductee Glenn Dorsey won the Outland Trophy in 2007.