Mainieri’s Tigers No. 2 in Baseball America recruiting ranking

LSU is No. 2 in the 2020 Baseball America magazine recruiting ranking released on Wednesday, marking the Tigers’ third Top 5 finish in the past four years and their 13th Top 10 finish in the past 14 years.

The Tigers have finished No. 1 in a recruiting ranking in 2007, 2010, 2014 and 2018; No. 2 in 2020; No. 3 in 2009; No. 4 in 2012; No. 5 in 2017; No. 6 in 2019; No. 7 in 2011, 2015 and 2016; and No. 10 in 2013.

The 2020 ranking marks the third Top 5 class for LSU assistant coach Nolan Cain, who has served as recruiting coordinator since 2017. Cain’s classes have been ranked No. 5 in 2017, No. 1 in 2018, No. 6 in 2019 and No. 2 in 2020.

The 17-man 2020 recruiting class is composed of 10 pitchers, six position players and one two-way player.

“We're trying to develop a championship ball club, and I think we have the makings of a really great team,” said LSU head coach Paul Mainieri, who will enter the 2021 season this spring as the NCAA Baseball Active Coaches Wins Leader with 1,467 career victories. “We've added to an already elite pitching staff with some really electric arms in this recruiting class. I just think our pitching staff has the chance to be one of the best pitching staffs we've ever had.

“The incoming class also features some tremendously talented position players with exceptional abilities that can make an immediate impact upon our program. The new players combined with our returning veterans give us the chance to have a very potent offensive lineup.”

The new Tigers are engaged in conditioning drills and individual workouts with the returning LSU players, and the team will hold its first full-squad workout of the fall practice period on Sunday, September 20.

Fall practice concludes with the intra-squad Purple-Gold World Series October 27-29.