Ragin Cajuns Basketball: Louisiana adds Cal transfer Jacobi Gordan to 2020-21 roster

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Men’s Basketball coach Bob Marlin added his third Division I transfer to the roster for the 2020-21 season on Friday after former four-star prospect Jacobi Gordon officially signed a Grant-In-Aid.

Gordon, a Houston, Texas native, played two seasons at Pac-12 member Cal and will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Rated as the No. 5 prospect in the state of Texas coming out of high school, the 6-foot-7 Gordon joins a group of newcomers that includes early signee Michael Thomas (Lake Charles, La.), prepster Isaiah Richards (Brooklyn, N.Y.), junior college All-American Brayan Au (Nuevo Casas Grande, Mexico) and Division I transfers Theo Akwuba (Montgomery, Ala./Portland) and Devin Butts (Macon, Ga./Mississippi State).

In his two year career for the Golden Bears, Gordon played in 36 career games, including 24 as a freshman in 2018-19. The forward was limited to 12 games due to injury in 2019-20 and highlighted by an eight-point performance in the season-opener against Pepperdine.

Gordon was listed as a four-star recruit by 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN coming out of high school and was ranked 89th in the ESPN Top 100 and the No. 22 small forward in the country despite missing the entire 2017-18 season due to injury.