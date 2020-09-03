Ragin Cajuns open 2020 season with back-to-back nationally televised games

Louisiana Football has added two nationally televised games and has had adjustments made to its 2020 schedule, the Sun Belt Conference and ESPN released on Tuesday morning.

The Ragin’ Cajuns’ season opener at Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 12, is now slated for an 11 a.m. CST kickoff on ESPN. A week later, the team travels to Atlanta for its Sun Belt Conference opener against Georgia State at 11 a.m. on ESPN2.

October’s highly anticipated rematch between Louisiana and Appalachian State has been moved up a half hour to 6:30 p.m. CST and will now be broadcast on ESPN. It will be the third-straight year the two programs have faced off in a nationally televised broadcast.

Louisiana’s midweek matchup against Arkansas State, previously scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 5, has been moved to Saturday, Nov. 7. A television designation and kickoff time for the contest will be determined at a later date.

The Ragin' Cajuns are set to open the 2020 campaign on Saturday, September 12, when head coach Billy Napier's squad make its first-ever trip to Ames, Iowa, to take on Iowa State.

Season ticket holders, fans and the general public will learn more about the entry and attendance processes at Cajun Field in the coming weeks.

Should disruptions or modifications to the 2020 season occur due to the coronavirus, the Department of Athletics will quickly communicate plans to fans and season ticket holders regarding accommodations for pre-purchased tickets.

More season ticket information can be obtained by calling the Louisiana Athletics Ticket Office at the Cajundome, (337) 265-2170. For information on parking passes, contact RCAF by phone at (337) 851-2903.

