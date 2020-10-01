Ragin Cajuns Tip-Off Classic slated for Oct. 23

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns men's basketball team will host the second annual "Louisiana Men's Basketball Tip-Off Classic," on Friday, October 23 at the Wetlands Golf Course in Lafayette.

The four-man scramble is scheduled for a 1 p.m. start.

Cost for the event is $125 per player and $500 per four-man team. Cart rental, green fees, range balls, gift-bag, food and beverages are included in the entry fee.

Sponsorship opportunities are included for the event, including a company hole ($200), company team ($800) and Rebounder's Team ($1,500). All payments for teams and sponsorships that were paid for the postponed 2019 event will be honored.

Company hole sponsorships include the companies name and logo on a tee box sign. A company team sponsorship includes a hole sign, four entry fees and a scoreboard sign.

The Rebounders Team sponsorship includes a hole sign, four entry fees, scoreboard sign, the All-American package for the Ragin' Cajuns Rebounders Club and a social at head coach Bob Marlin's house.

To register, visit www.RaginCajuns.com/tipoff. For more information, contact Michelle Domingue in the Louisiana Men's Basketball Office at (337) 262-3865 or mer0761@louisiana.edu.