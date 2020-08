SEC announces fan health and safety guidelines

The Southeastern Conference has announced guidelines for its 14 member schools to establish expectations to manage the health and safety of fans in preparation for the 2020 football season, pending future decisions related to the allowance of fans to attend games as the Conference continues to monitor developments around the COVID-19 virus.

The SEC previously announced its initial COVID-19 management requirements for the fall athletics season as recommended by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, focused on safety measures for student-athletes and others in direct contact with student-athletes in all sports.

“These fan guidelines have been adopted by the 14 member schools of the Southeastern Conference as baseline recommendations for the campus management of fan health and safety,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “Although local and state guidelines will determine if and how many fans can attend games, these guidelines provide conference-wide expectations for protection of guests who are able to attend our games.”

Institutions may adopt additional procedures and protocols consistent with their specific needs and circumstances to help protect the health and safety of all in attendance.

Attendance

• Institutions shall determine the number of guests permitted to attend in accordance with applicable state and local guidelines, policies and/or regulations. In the absence of state and/or local guidelines, policies and/or regulations, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations on physical distancing should be applied.

Face Coverings

• Face coverings (over the nose and mouth) shall be required as a condition of all guest ingress, egress, and movement throughout the stadium, as well as any time guests are unable to maintain the recommended physical distance from others who are not in their same household.

• Stadium workers and athletics staff should wear face coverings at all times.

Food, Beverage and Merchandise

• Barriers (e.g., plexiglass) shall be installed at all points-of-sale or otherwise all concessions staff shall wear a face shield plus a mask.

• Queuing lines at points-of-sale shall permit physical distancing between guests.

• “Grab and go” food/beverage options should be considered at points-of-sale locations.

• Beverages shall be provided directly to guests. Machines designed to allow guests to fill or refill beverages must remain inoperable.

• Condiments shall be offered only as single-serve condiments, and condiment carts shall be prohibited.

• All portable points-of-sale locations shall be strategically placed to ensure physical distancing is permitted between guests who are in line or may be in close proximity to the selling location for other purposes.

Gate Ingress/Egress

• Signage shall be installed at parking lots, pedestrian paths to the stadium, gates and/or other ingress/entry points that outlines mandates for all guests to wear face coverings, maintain physical distancing and mandates guests do not enter the stadium if they display any COVID-19 symptoms as outlined by the CDC.

• All tickets shall be digitally scanned.

• The footprint at all gates and ingress/entry and egress/exit points shall permit physical distancing between guests.

Guest Shuttles

• Institutions that cooperate with and/or arrange for shuttles to transport guests to/from the stadium shall ensure the shuttle operator has sufficient protocols/procedures in place including, but not limited to, the following:

o Maintaining physical distancing while guests are on the shuttle, entering/exiting the shuttle and while waiting in lines to board the shuttle;

• Requiring face coverings as a condition for shuttle usage for drivers and guests at all times while aboard the shuttle, entering/exiting and while waiting in line; and

• Planning to sufficiently and regularly disinfect the shuttle.

Premium Seating – Suites and Clubs

• “Suite hopping” shall be prohibited.

• Sufficient signage that promotes and instructs suite holders to wear face coverings and maintain physical distancing shall be installed near ingress/entry points.

• Furniture shall be arranged in clubs to promote physical distancing.

• Each suite and club shall be supplied with sufficient hand washing and/or hand sanitizing stations.

• Guests shall be permitted to access “field level” suites or clubs that are not within six feet (6’) of any team area. Additionally, institutions must ensure guests do not access a pathway to enter or exit a “field level” suite or club at the same time a student-athlete, coach, team staff member, game official or other game participant is utilizing the same pathway.

Restrooms

• Entry and exit points shall be clearly designated, and sufficient signage shall be in place to assist with traffic flow and promote physical distancing.

• Institutions shall implement measures that promote physical distancing, reduce touch points and/or assist with minimizing the spread of COVID-19 including, but not limited to, the following:

• Installing additional hand sanitizer and hand soap dispensers; and

• Leaving doors open at entry/exit points.

Tailgating

• Institutions shall determine whether tailgating or other large gatherings of guests are permitted on property owned and/or controlled by the institution in accordance with applicable state and local guidelines, policies and/or regulations. In the absence of state and/or local guidelines, CDC recommendations on physical distancing should be applied.

• Considerations should be given as to the time parking lots open.

Team Walks

• Institutions shall determine whether team walks are permitted in accordance with applicable state and local guidelines, policies and/or regulations.

• If permitted, all institutional personnel (e.g., student-athletes, coaches, team staff, athletic department staff, etc.) and guests in attendance shall wear face coverings.

• If permitted, institutions shall ensure recommended physical distancing exists and may be maintained at all times between walk participants and guests. Team walks shall be prohibited if physical distancing cannot be implemented during its entirety.