ULL’s Torrence selected to Outland Trophy Watch List

Sophomore O'Cyrus Torrence has been named to the 2020 Outland Trophy preseason watch list, the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Torrence is one of 21 offensive guards and one of just five Sun Belt performers to be named on the list, which recognizes the best interior lineman in college football. In all, 85 players were selected.

Louisiana has now placed a lineman on the list in back-to-back seasons after the Ragin' Cajuns saw Robert Hunt earn the preseason recognition prior to the 2019 season.

A native of Greensburg, Louisiana, Torrence started in 13 of the team's 14 games as a freshman, picking up his first career start on Sept. 7 against Liberty. In that contest, he became the first true freshman to start a game on the offensive line since Jesse Newman did so against ULM on Nov. 20, 2004.

Torrence played a key role for Louisiana's elite rushing attack in 2019, which ranked third in yards per carry (6.28), sixth in total rushing yards (3,604) and tied for third in rushing touchdowns (42). He was also a member of an offensive line that finished tied for fifth in the country in sacks allowed (1.07).

He wrapped up his rookie campaign with FWAA-Shaun Alexander Freshman All-America Team honors, joining Elijah McGuire as the only two players in program history to garner the recognition.

The Outland Trophy, now in its 75th year, is the third-oldest major college football award. Created in 1946 when Dr. John Outland presented the FWAA with a financial contribution to initiate the award, the Outland Trophy has been given to the best interior lineman in college football ever since. Dr. Outland, an All-American at the University of Pennsylvania in the late 1890s, eventually took up practice in Kansas City, Mo. An avid outdoorsman, Dr. Outland believed linemen did not get the credit they deserved and wanted an award to recognize them.

