Weather forces altered schedules for LSU teams

Due to team travel issues related to the inclement weather throughout the nation, LSU Baseball has adjusted its schedule for the Tigers’ opening weekend in Alex Box Stadium.

LSU will open the season at 1 p.m. CT on Saturday versus Air Force. The Tigers will meet Notre Dame at 12 p.m. on Sunday, and LSU will face Louisiana Tech at 6:30 p.m. CT on Monday.

All three games may be heard on the LSU Sports Radio Network, and they may be viewed online on SEC Network +.

Air Force, Notre Dame and Louisiana Tech will also play each other in a round-robin format over the weekend. Those games not involving LSU will not be open to the general public.

In addition, the Southern at LSU game originally scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 23 has been moved to Wednesday, March 3, at 6:30 p.m. in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Below is the updated schedule for the opening weekend:

Saturday, February 20

Air Force at LSU, 1 p.m. CT

Sunday, February 21

Notre Dame at LSU, 12 p.m.

Monday, February 22

Louisiana Tech at LSU, 6:30 p.m.

Other Scheduled Games at

Alex Box Stadium This Weekend

(not open to the general public)

Friday, February 19

Air Force vs. Notre Dame, 12 p.m.

Saturday, February 20

Notre Dame vs. La. Tech, 5 p.m.

Sunday, February 21

La. Tech vs. Air Force, 11 a.m.

LSU Softball

At the Bama Bash in Tuscaloosa this weekend, LSU’s Friday doubleheader with Gardner-Webb has been canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent quarantine of student-athletes among the Gardner-Webb softball program

A new schedule for the Bama Bash is below. All times central.

Friday, February 19

Alabama vs. Liberty 3 p.m.

Saturday, February 20

LSU vs. Liberty 11 a.m.

Alabama vs. Liberty 1:30 p.m.

Alabama vs. LSU 4 p.m.

Sunday, February 21

LSU vs. Liberty 10:30 a.m.

LSU vs. Alabama 1 p.m.