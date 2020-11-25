2020 Louisiana High School Athletic Association Prep Football Playoff Pairings

LHSAA Playoff Pairings

CLASS 5A

No. 32 Covington (2-5) at no. 1 Acadiana (6-1)

No. 31 Thibodaux (4-4) at no. 2 John Ehret (7-0)

No. 30 Airline (3-3) at no. 3 Zachary (4-1)

No. 29 St. Amant (4-2) at no. 4 Ponchatoula (6-1)

No. 28 Ouachita (1-4) at no. 5 Destrehan (7-1)

No. 27 Slidell (4-4) at no. 6 Alexandria (3-1)

No. 26 Pineville (3-3) at no. 7 Central-BR (7-1)

No. 25 W. Jefferson (4-3) at no. 8 Mandeville (6-1)

No. 24 East Jefferson (3-3) at no. 9 Lafayette (5-1)

No. 23 Chalmette (5-2) at no. 10 West Monroe (4-1)

No. 22 Live Oak (5-3) at No. 11 Haughton (7-1)

No. 21 Terrebonne (3-3) at no. 12 Dutchtown (5-1)

No. 20 Hahnville (5-3) at no. 13 Ruston (5-2)

No. 19 Southside (3-3) at no. 14 New Iberia (6-2)

No. 18 East St. John (5-1) at no. 15 Woodlawn (2-2)

No. 17 Captain Shreve (5-3) at no. 16 E. Ascension (4-3)

CLASS 4A

No. 32 Woodlawn (2-5) at no. 1 Carencro (7-1)

No. 31 A.J. Ellender (3-4) at no. 2 Edna Karr (6-1)

No. 30 Rayne (3-5) at no. 3 Tioga (6-1)

No. 29 Peabody (3-3) at no. 4 Neville (4-2)

No. 28 Northwood(5-2) at no. 5 Leesville (4-3)

No. 27 Breaux Bridge (3-5) at no. 6 Warren Easton (5-2)

No. 26 Belle Chasse (3-2) at no. 7 Carver (5-2)

No. 25 Belaire (2-5) at no. 8 Plaquemine (5-2)

No. 24 Livonia (4-3) at no. 9 Huntington (5-1)

No. 23 Bastrop (4-4) at no. 10 Eunice (4-2)

No. 22 Landry-Walker (3-2) at no. 11 Cecilia (7-1)

No. 21 John F. Kennedy (6-2) at no. 12 Minden (5-2)

No. 20 Assumption (4-2) at no. 13 Westgate (5-3)

No. 19 Salmen (5-2) at no. 14 North DeSoto (5-3)

No. 18 Pearl River (5-1) at no. 15 Istrouma (5-2)

No. 17 Lakeshore (4-4) at no. 16 DeRidder (2-3)

CLASS 3A

No. 32 Erath (1-4) at no. 1 Jennings (6-0)

No. 31 North Webster (3-4) at no. 2 Union Parish (7-0)

No. 30 Caldwell (2-3) at no. 3 LCCP (6-0)

No. 29 Mansfield (3-4) at no. 4 Church Point (5-0)

No. 28 Abbeville (3-4) at no. 5 St. James (6-2)

No. 27 Iota (3-3) at no. 6 Jewel Sumner (7-1)

No. 26 Marksville (4-3) at no. 7 Green Oaks (6-2)

No. 25 Loranger (2-3) at no. 8 Donaldsonville (4-2)

No. 24 Bugalusa (3-3) at no. 9 Madison Prep (5-2)

No. 23 Kaplan (4-3) at no. 10 St. Martinville (6-2)

No. 22 Kenner Discovery (5-3) at no. 11 Jena (5-2)

No. 21 West Feliciana (4-4) at no. 12 Sterlington (4-2)

No. 20 Brusly (4-3) at no. 13 Carroll (2-3)

No. 19 Iowa (3-2) at no. 14 South Beauregard (4-3)

No. 18 BTW (5-3) at no. 15 McDonogh #35 (4-3)

No. 17 Lutcher (4-3) at no. 16 Grant (3-3)

CLASS 2A

No. 32 Varnado (1-4) at no. 1 Many (7-0)

No. 31 Madison Parish (3-5) at no. 2 Mangham (8-0)

No. 30 Jeanerette (3-4) at no. 3 Loreauville (6-0)

No. 29 Vidalia (1-4) at no. 4 St. Helena (3-3)

No. 28 Welsh (1-6) at no. 5 North Caddo (4-3)

No. 27 Delcambre (2-5) at no. 6 Kinder (5-2)

No. 26 East Feliciana (2-4) at no. 7 Ferriday (5-1)

No. 25 Lakeview (2-4) at no. 8 Red River (5-2)

No. 24 Capital (2-4) at no. 9 Amite (4-1)

No. 23 Pine (2-5) at no. 10 Port Allen (5-2)

No. 22 Oakdale (2-3) at no. 11 Avoyelles (4-3)

No. 21 Rayville (3-4) at no. 12 General Trass (5-2)

No. 20 Pickering (5-3) at no. 13 Bunkie (5-3)

No. 19 Northeast (3-3) at no. 14 Rosepine (4-2)

No. 18 Kentwood (4-2) at no. 15 J-Hodge (3-3)

No. 17 Franklin (4-4) at no. 16 South Plaquemines (4-3)

CLASS 1A

No. 1 Oak Grove (7-0) BYE

No. 2 East Iberville (5-1) BYE

No. 3 Grand Lake (5-1) BYE

No. 4 White Castle (4-3) BYE

No. 5 Homer (6-2) BYE

No. 6 Oberlin (5-2) BYE

No. 7 Haynesville (6-2) BYE

No. 8 Logansport (4-2) BYE

No. 24 North Central (0-7) at no. 9 West St. John (1-4)

No. 23 Magnolia (1-5) at no. 10 Basile (3-2)

No. 22 Tensas (0-5) at no. 11 Centerville (5-3)

No. 21 Merryville (1-5) at no. 12 Block (3-5)

No. 20 LaSalle (1-5) at no. 13 Delta Charter (3-2)

No. 19 Delhi (1-5) at no. 14 Arcadia (2-5)

No. 18 Slaughter r (2-4) at no. 15 Northwood-Lena (1-5)

No. 17 Montgomery (3-4) at no. 16 E. Beauregard (2-4)

DIVISION I

No. 1 Brother Martin (7-0) BYE

No. 2 Scotlandville (6-0) BYE

No. 3 C.E. Byrd (8-0) BYE

No. 4 Catholic-Baton Rouge (6-2) BYE

No. 5 Archbishop Rummel (6-1) BYE

No. 11 Holy Cross (1-5) at no. 6 St. Augustine (4-2)

No. 10 Archbishop Shaw (2-4) at no. 7 John Curtis (4-4)

No. 9 Jesuit (4-4) at no. 8 St. Paul’s (4-3)

DIVISION II

No. 1 De La Salle (7-0) BYE

No. 2 St. Thomas More (7-0) BYE

No. 14 Evangel (0-7) at no. 3 University Lab (6-1)

No. 13 St. Michael (2-4) at no 4. Hannan (5-2)

No. 12 Loyola Prep (2-5) at no. 5 E.D. White (6-2)

No. 11 Haynes Academy (4-3) at no. 6 Vandebilt (6-1)

No. 10 St. Louis (2-5) at no. 7 Parkview Baptist (6-2)

No. 9 Thomas Jefferson (5-3) at no. 8 Teurlings (4-4)

DIVISION III

No. 1 Isidore Newman (8-0) BYE

No. 2 St. Charles (5-2) BYE

No. 3 Notre Dame (7-1) BYE

No. 4 Episcopal (8-0) BYE

No. 5 Lafayette Christian (6-1) BYE

No. 11 Northlake (3-4) at no. 6 AES (6-0)

No. 10 Dunham (3-4) at no. 7 St. Thomas Aquinas (5-1)

No. 9 Menard (3-3) at no. 8 Catholic-New Iberia (5-3)

DIVISION IV

No. 16 St. Martin’s (2-3) at no. 1 Calvary (5-2)

No. 15 St. Frederick (5-2) at no. 2 Vermilion Cath. (6-0)

No. 14 Hamilton (4-2) at no. 3 Ouachita Christian (6-1)

No. 13 Cedar Creek (5-3) at no. 4 Ascension Cath. (7-0)

No. 12 Opelousas Cath. (3-3) at no. 5 Southern Lab (3-3)

No. 11 St. Mary’s (6-2) at no. 6 Country Day (3-2)

No. 10 St. Edmund (5-2) at no. 7 Riverside (6-2)

No. 9 Sacred Heart (4-1) at no. 8 Catholic-PC (6-2)