Acadia Parish trio earns Class 3A All-State honors

Avery Young may only be a sophomore, but she has played like a veteran for the last two season’s as Iota’s floor general.

As a freshman, Young averaged 8.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists en route to earning first-team All-Acadia Parish and second-team 5-3A All-District honors in 2018-19.

During the 2019-20 season, she nearly doubled her output and the accolades followed.

Young, who was recently tabbed to the 5-3A All-District first-team, is now a Class 3A All-State second-team selection of the Louisiana Sportswriter’s Association.

The 5-foot-6 point guard averaged 16.9 points per game in leading the Lady Bulldogs to a district runnerup finish in 2020 behind league champion and No. 2 seed Northwest.

The Lady Bulldogs wound up as the No. 7 seed in the Class 3A playoffs where they advanced to the quarterfinals before falling to eventual state runnerup and No. 2 seed Mansfield, 54-37.

Young scored 22 points in that game.

Young was also one of Iota’s top rebounders, averaging 7.9 boards per game to go along with 5.6 assists and 3.6 steals.

Iota’s Kendall Miller also earned recognition by being named as an honorable mention on this year’s team.

The LSUE commit averaged 11.7 points in her final prep season despite being sidelined for a handful of games due to an injury. She also averaged 7.4 rebounds, three assists and 2.5 steals.

Crowley High’s Braeden Board was also tabbed as an honorable mention on the boys team.

Board, a 5-3 All-District first-team selection, averaged 11 points and 6.7 rebounds in helping lead the Gents to the District 6-3A title as well as a 21-win season.

The 6-foot-6 forward also averaged nearly two assists and a block per game as the Gents advanced to the second round of the playoffs where they were upended by eventual state champion and No. 1 seed Bossier.

The headliners on this year’s All-State team were Wossman’s Nick Traylor on the boys side and Mansfield’s Sha’Kahia Warmsley on the girls side.

The LSWA also chose Bossier boys coach Nick Bohanan and Booker T. Washington girls coach Lakenya Reed as its Coach of the Year winners.

Traylor, a two-time first-team all-state pick, led the Wildcats to the 3A championship game for the second year in a row. The District 2-3A MVP averaged 20.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

Warmsley, a Southern Miss signee, also led her team to a 3A final. She contributed 18 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

After losing eight players to graduation from last year’s runner-up team, Bohanan led the Bearkats to a 35-3 record and the program’s third state title.

After finishing as the Class 1A runner-up last year, Reed led the Lions to a title game for the second year in a row in her second year in charge, this time winning it all in Class 3A.

Joining Traylor on the boys first team were Bossier’s Cody Deen (15.3 ppg) and Dante Bell (17.7), Booker T. Washington’s Kyran Ratliff (18.6) and Madison Prep’s Percy Daniels (14.1).

Along with Warmsley, the girls first team included Northwest’s Katlyn Manuel (13.5), St. Louis’ Myca Trail (21.1), Ursuline’s Kiersten Nelson (18.0) and Booker T. Washington’s Kassie Dolliole (11.0).