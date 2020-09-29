Bears, Gents use scrimmage as measuring stick

John Craig Arceneaux knew his Church Point Bears had the returning personnel to be a pretty good football team in 2020.

The only question was how long it would take for his squad to come together.

If Friday’s scrimmage against Crowley High was any indication, the answer is: not long.

The Bears looked to be in midseason form as they dominated the Gents in two live quarters to the tune of a 19-0 victory.

"We knew we had a chance to be good in the box because all of those kids have a ton of experience,” said Arceneaux of his defense, one that limited the Gents to just nine total yards of offense.

“Tony (Gibson) is a 4-year starter; the two juniors next to him started as sophomores and Dylan (Stelly) is a 3-year starter....and those guys are in the box.

“In the secondary, we have two kids that are 3-year starters; so all that youth, they’re getting old now. So they are experienced and they understand how to turn it up and get after it when the lights come on.”

The Bears’ defense forced the Gents to go 3-and-out on their first two possessions of the first quarter and then held the Gents out of the red zone on their only promising drive of night just before time expired.

“We played well, but it is just practice,” said Arceneaux. “Crowley will go back and fix the things that they need to fix and we will go back and we’re going to fix what we need to fix because I’m sure that we didn’t play perfect.

“We’ll get in there and watch the film and we’ll have to be ready for a very good opponent (Kaplan) next week.”

The Gents, who struggled to get anything going against the Bears’ defense, are under a new offensive coordinator in Andy Hargroder and in their first year running a triple-option scheme after having a spread offense for years.

“Coming in, we talked to the kids and told them that we weren’t going to do a whole lot offensively and we weren’t going to do a whole lot defensively,” said CHS coach Jeptha Wall. “We just wanted to keep it simple and try to get used to running the veer as much as possible. And defensively, we didn’t move around a whole lot.

“But we just didn’t read stuff on defense and we didn’t tackle well. And on offense, we didn’t read stuff when we were running the veer. But those little things are going to work themselves out, hopefully.”

The Bears, on the other hand, looked like a well-oiled machine on offense, scoring on all three of their first quarter drives.

Gavin Richard got the Bears on the board early on with a 32-yard touchdown run on the second play of the game. He finished the night with six carries for 74 yards and two touchdowns.

His second score was a 2-yard burst on the Bears’ next series.

“Gavin has been starting since he was a freshman, so he is super experienced and the kids believe in him and trust in him,” said Arceneaux of Richard who had all three of the Bears’ touchdowns.

The Bears use a two-quarterback system with Dylan Stelly, who also starts on the defensive side of the ball, taking the bulk of the snaps.

Andy Briceno is the second quarterback and he made the best of his time under center by connecting with Richard on a 37-yard scoring strike with 2:24 remaining in the opening quarter.

“Those kids (Stelly and Briceno) will have to rotate at quarterback because there’s no way Dylan will be able to play inside linebacker and take every snap on offense,” said Arceneaux. “Our approach has always been to be as good as we could be on defense, so he’s a kid that we will have to rest on defense.

“And Andy came in there and played really well when he had his opportunity.”

The biggest bright spots for the Gents in the first quarter came on special teams where they got a pair of big returns from Tyron Goodley (33 yards) and Nathaniel Harmon (30 yards).

Neither return resulted in points, however.

Daylen Richard had one of the few highlights on defense for the Gents when he sacked Stelly for a 7-yard loss early in the quarter.

“There were some positives,” said Wall. “Special teams were decent, our transition stuff was okay...some of the little intricate things were good. Just offensively and defensively, we weren’t going to be flashy.”

Things got a little better for the Gents in the second and final quarter.

Somewhat.

The Bears still drove down the field, but the Gents forced a pair of turnovers to thwart two more potential touchdowns.

Stelly hooked up with wide reciever Khaled Babineaux for what looked to be an long touchdown pass, but the Gents’ defense caught up to the senior and stripped the ball from him at the goalline, knocking it through the end zone for a touchback.

“We got beat right there, but the kids did a good job of staying with it and were able to make a play,” said Wall.

The Bears mounted another drive late in the quarter and got down to the CHS 5-yard line before the Gents forced another fumble that was recovered by Goodley.