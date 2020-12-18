Bears set for semifinal battle with Madison Prep

There have been some big football games played at Battlin Bears Stadium in Church Point over the years.

For instance, there’s always been the rivalry games between parish schools, games that have decided district championships and, of course, there was the 2013 quarterfinal matchup between Church Point and Livonia.

But all of those games, however big they seemed at the time, pale in comparison to this week’s matchup when the Bears host No. 9 Madison Prep in a Class 3A semifinal contest Friday at 7 p.m.

It will be the first ever semifinal-round appearance by a Church Point team. The Bears, seeded No. 4 in Class 3A, enter the game with a perfect record of 8-0.

“No doubt, this is the biggest game that is ever going to be played on this campus. We have the most at stake ever,” said CPHS coach John Craig Arceneaux. “It’s just getting the kids to come down and get focused on the task at hand, because the work isn’t done.

“Everything we accomplished last week can quickly go away. Madison Prep isn’t going to come in here and lay down for us, that’s for sure.”

Regaining that focus that Arceneaux is alluding to is due to the Bears’ first-ever quarterfinal win last week (over defending state champion St. James).

The veteran coach knows, however, that his team will be more than focused and prepared for tonight’s historical contest.

“This is a group of kids that their highs aren’t real high and their lows aren’t real low,” said Arceneaux. “They’ve kind of stayed the course and I expect them to be ready to play.

“They’ve heard several times what they’re playing for - an opportunity to play for a state championship - and as we know, those things don’t come around often in Church Point.”

Getting to play for that title will be challenging to say the least.

The Chargers enter the semifinal round with a record of 8-2, one of those losses being a forfeit to Istrouma in Week 1.

Their only other setback was to Division II power University Lab six week ago.

Since then, the Chargers have won five straight games, including last week’s 27-20 upset over No. 1 Jennings.

Offensively, the Chargers have averaged just over 36 points per game on the season and have scored 114 in their last three playoff victories - Bogalusa, Donaldsonville and Jennings.

According to Arceneaux, everything starts under center for the Chargers with quarterback Zeon Chriss. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound junior is capable of doing damage both on the ground and through the air. He has thrown for well over 1,000 yards thus far and rushed for over 500.

“They are a spread team and it starts with their quarterback,” said Arceneaux of Chriss, who has college offers from Memphis, Louisville, Houston, Baylor and Yale. “He’s truly a dual-threat kid.

“They also have a wide receiver that’s committed to Memphis (Tyrell Raby) and another wideout that is about 6-foot-2, 205, so they have some big body kids.

“They are real big on the offensive line, not super athletic, but a bunch of big bodies that try to lean on you. They’re very similar to St. James, but just way more athletic at quarterback.”

The Chargers racked up 147 yards on the ground last week, 59 coming from Chriss while David Jones picked up 60 yards on 13 carries.

Chriss also threw for 212 yards and a touchdown last week.

While Arceneaux says the Chargers are a well-balanced offense, he does expect them to throw the ball more this round.

“People have kind of abandoned the run quick in the games against us when our defensive line kind of takes over the run game a little bit; so we expect them to try and put the ball in the air,” said Arceneaux. “We’re going to mix up our coverages, try to mix up our looks and try to confuse them a little bit and see if we can get them off the field.”

Church Point’s defense has been stout all season long, giving up an average of just 15 points per game. In three playoff games, they have allowed just 13 points.

“It starts in the box and making people one dimensional, taking the run game away from them,” said Arceneaux. “When we know they have to pass, it allows us to get some four- and five-man pressures on them and really get after them.

“We’ve really been able to get after some quarterbacks in the playoffs and make them uncomfortable.”

Church Point’s defensive line that has reigned havoc on opponents is lead by Jamarion Citizen, Javen Gibson and Tony Gibson.

The Chargers possess a pretty solid defense of their own, one that is headlined by junior end Quency Wiggins, who is being courted by Arkansas, Indiana, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Tulane and Tennessee.

That unit has allowed just under 14 points per game on the season, but they have allowed 46 points the last three games.

“At one end they are 6-foot-7, 250 pounds and the other end they are 6-foot-4, 235,” said Arceneaux.

“They also have a kid they play inside at times that is 6-foot-4, 285 and there are some big body kids that they play in the secondary. They are tall but they are not thin and they attack and get after you.

“They’ve held their opponents to 12 points per game this year and they’ve played some quality people. They do a good job of getting after you, they do a good job of making you uncomfortable and they use those big bodies to get after people.”

The challenge is nothing new to the Bears, who have been outsized each in of the last two weeks.

That hasn’t mattered much, however, as the Bears have passed the test each time.

“That’s the beauty of running the Wing-T because it’s not about man-on-man, it’s about angles and creating conflicts within the defense; so you can get away with having some smaller bodies in there,” said Arceneaux.

That Wing-T offense hasn’t put up the gaudy numbers that their opponents have in the last three games, but it hasn’t had to.

The Bears are averaging 17 points per game in the postseason with their ball- control offense.

Last week, the Bears possessed the ball for over 31 minutes against St. James and ran twice as many plays as the Wildcats.

They totaled 203 yards on the ground behind sophomore running back Tylon Citizen (15-68, TD) and quarterback Dylan Stelly (12-61). Gavin Richard added 15 carries for 56 yards.

Stelly also completed one pass for a 10-yard touchdown to Holden Daigle on fourth down.

“Our offense is about controling the football, getting first downs and being really good on third and fourth down,” said Arceneaux, whose team converted on four fourth downs against St. James.

“It’s about staying within our offense and making sure that we’re getting the most out of each kid. We attack and use the misdirection to keep people off balance.”

The winner of tonight’s contest will move on to the state championship game where they will take on either Union Parish or Lake Charles College Prep on Wednesday, Dec. 30 at Turpin Stadium in Natchitoches. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m.