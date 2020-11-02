Big plays carry LCA past Notre Dame

Pregame fireworks, a smoke filled tunnel and lights out for a dark field entrance made for a dramatic entrance by homestanding Lafayette Christian Academy Friday night. But it was offensive fireworks by the Knights that staked them a quick, early lead and carried the defending Division III state champs to a 42-21 win over Notre Dame.

“You have to take your hat off to them as they obviously were better than us tonight,” said Pios head coach Lewis Cook after the game. “You just have to move on from it. We have three more games to go and we are going to do the same thing Monday as we did last Monday to get ready. We will use what we saw tonight to try and figure something if we face this again and hopefully somewhere down the line it will help us.”

The Knights took the opening kickoff to a first possession score with three big plays. Quarterback JuJaun Johnson hit senior Sage Ryan down the middle for a 27-yard gain to get things started. Two plays later, tailback Dedrick Celestine swept the right ride for a 20-yard run into the red zone.

On the next play, Johnson found Darian Riggs behind coverage in the end zone for a 23-yard TD pass just a minute and a half into the game. The extra point by Louie Davies made the LCA lead 7-0.

After one first down, Notre Dame punted back to the Knights at their 36-yard line. Receiver Caemon Scott lined up wide right and streaked past defenders to haul in a 64-yard scoring pass. The PAT extended the lead to 14-0 midway through the opening quarter.

“I didn’t see either of those plays,” admitted Cook. “We were on the sideline trying to get our offense going. We ran into a team that just outplayed us. They made the plays and we didn’t get enough of them on our side.”

The Pios put together a drive on their next possession with runs of 13 and eight yards by QB Parker Seilhan. Tight end Joe Brown caught a fourth down pass from Seilhan but came up two yards short to turn it over to the Knights.

The Knights picked up an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty to push the ball to the LCA 10. On the first play Sage Ryan weaved through the Pios defense, broke three tackles and ran for 82-yards to the Pios eight-yard line on the final play of the first quarter. Two plays later, Ryan found an opening up the middle and ran for an eight-yard TD and a 21-0 Knight lead.

“He is just better than anyone else out on the field,” said Cook of Ryan. “He’s fast, elusive and strong to break tackles. If there is a better player in the state, I would like to see him.”

The Pios used a kickoff return by Dom Thibodeaux for field position at the ND 43. Seilhan optioned right and kept for a 21-yard gain around the right side. An unsportsmanlike penalty gave Notre Dame the ball at the LCA 13.

An inside shuttle pass from Seilhan to Dom Thibodeaux picked up seven yards. On third and three from the six, Lucas Simon ran into a wall at right tackle and bounced outside for a touchdown. Simon kicked the point after to make it 21-7 with 7:53 to halftime.

“We tried to mix it up and do some different things, but it was just their speed on defense,” coach Cook went on to say. “You aren’t going to get anything big on them. On the outside with our bigger guys we still had a hard time getting free.”

Notre Dame’s Matt Bernard recovered a surprise onside kick at the Pios 47 to lift the ND sideline. On first down, Seilhan tried to go down the sideline to Luke Yuhasz and LCA cornerback Anthony Richard muscled to inside position for an interception. The Knights choked off Cook’s offense with three picks on the night.

“They got the stops and we didn’t. They got the turnovers and we had a couple go our way but just could not take advantage of them.”

Knight QB Johnson went back to the air for Caemon Scott and he turned the catch into a 43-yard gain and a first down at the Pios 35. Tackles by Wes Maze and Gabe Leonards with the addition of another unsportsmanlike penalty backed the Knights up to their 45.

Unfazed by the distance to gain, Johnson found Darian Riggs cutting deep over the middle for a 25-yard completion. The Pios returned the favor with a roughing the passer penalty and LCA played first down at the Pios’ 15. Ryan took the snap from the wildcat and got around the right side for a touchdown to push the LCA lead to 28-7.

Blake Smith returned the ensuing kickoff 34 yards to the Pios 42. Pressuring the passer on almost every down, Pios QB Parker Seilhan scrambled away twice for gains of seven yards to convert third down plays. A pass completion to Blake Smith came up three yards short on fourth and 15 and the Pios gave it back.

“They are a solid football team,” Cook exclaimed. “We knew defensively they had a lot of guys back, they are big inside and quick on the outside. They were hard to move off the line with a really good secondary. They were just pretty strong in a lot of places. Our kids fought hard. It just wasn’t a good matchup for us.”

With 1:17 to play in the half, LCA faced second and 15 and junior Luke Hoffpauir must have heard the coaching he was getting from the press box and sideline as he jumped a middle screen from his right side linebacker position. Hoffpauir gathered it in at the Knights 18 and returned it for a score to make the halftime score 28-14 in favor of LCA.

“We saw that in those situations they favored a reverse or screen,” explained Hoffpauir. “I saw the guard go down on the snap, so I went with him and was able to pick up the ball when they threw it. Anytime a defensive player gets to score it always is a great feeling and it picked us up going into halftime.”

Both teams wasted scoring opportunities to start the third quarter. Notre Dame had moved out to the 50, but Seilhan tried to go over the middle and was intercepted by Brylan Green at the Knights 32 and returned to the Pios 13.

“Their free safety had the pick six against us last year and he must have had 20 tackles in the game,” Coach Cook went on. “You think you have something there and he comes flying in to break it up.”

The Pios defense rose to the occasion with a tackle for a six-yard loss and an incomplete pass aided by a hurry from Gabe Leonards. The scoring threat was halted when a 29-yard field goal attempt was blocked by Maze.

Notre Dame again mounted a drive, this one covering 50 yards, but was forced to punt. Joe Brown boomed a high 51-yard punt to the LCA 11-yard line that was called back for illegal procedure. After a second punt, LCA ended up with the ball at the Knights 40.

It was that kind of night.

LCA 5-star recruit Sage Ryan broke two tackles for a 17-yard gain. Two plays later, Johnson lofted a high pass into the end zone and Riggs went high over good coverage to wrestle the ball away for a touchdown. The extra point increased the lead to 35-14.

“We have been there before and found a way to scratch back in,” Coach Cook added. “If we put a score in to start the third quarter it’s a 28-21 ball game. We had opportunities to close and put a little pressure on them, but we just couldn’t get it done.”

Battling for yards on a third down run, Lucas Simon had the ball stripped and recovered by LCA on the next Pios possession. Ryan converted with his third TD run of the game, cutting up the middle for a 26-yard run to make it 42-14.

The Pios fought back and Lucas Simon reclaimed the moment by taking a handoff around the right side, cutting back inside to daylight and getting past the second line of defenders. Picking up blocks down the left hash mark, Simon took it 63 yards to the Knights 21-yard line on the final play of the third quarter.

Seilhan capped the eight play, 84-yard drive with a five-yard scoring run. Seilhan led the Pios on the ground with 103 yards on 16 rushes and his TD run would end the scoring for both teams as neither could crack the goal line the rest of the night.