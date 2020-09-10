Breaux Bridge sweeps CHS Ladies in season opener

Mental mistakes and nerves was a theme for the Crowley Ladies in their opening game of the 2020 prep volleyball season Tuesday afternoon at the CHS Gym.

The Ladies struggled throughout the match in a 3-0 loss to the Breaux Bridge Tigers.

“We had too many little mistakes: like moving the feet, just letting the ball drop, stuff that we worked on since June that we should know how to do and play and hit the ball right,” said CHS coach Mercedes Rogers following the contest.

“And there were a lot of jitters today. I played a few freshman and first-time players, so I was expecting them to be nervous and mess up some. Hopefully, we got that out the way and we’ll be ready for the next game.”

The Ladies kept it close early in the first game and trailed by just five, 13-8, but the Tigers went on a burst from there to take a 25-16 victory.

The Tigers went on another big run in the second game and scored 15 straight points to take a 21-4 lead before the Ladies finally broke serve. The guests went on to claim a 25-9 victory.

“Sometimes we are there and sometimes we aren’t and that’s what happened in the second game,” said Rogers. “We weren’t there. We weren’t ready for that one serve, that one play and at least try to get three hits to do something.”

The Ladies kept it tight again early in the third and final game, but another big run by the Tigers sealed the match.

The Tigers went on a 12-1 run in the middle of the game and went on to claim a 25-13 victory.

Despite the loss, Rogers was pleased with her team’s heart and positivity in the face of adversity.

“The girls never quit and that’s our motto,” said Rogers. “Regardless of the score, we feel that we can always come back.

“Last year, Kiersten (Trahan) had like 17 serves in a row, so that’s what we kind of go back to. No matter what the score is, we feel like we’re always in the game.”

The leaders for the Ladies were Trahan and Spiritual Guidry.

Trahan, the Ladies’ sophomore libero, logged three kills and 15 digs and Guidry, a sophomore setter, had two kills, one aces, three assists and five digs.

“Kiersten and Spiritual love the game,” said Rogers. “They want to play and they know what it takes to win. They both played varsity as freshman last year and they have motors that don’t quit.”

Khalee Meaux had two kills for the Ladies and Macy Butler added four aces and two digs.

In addition to the leaders, Martayshia Guidry logged three blocks and seven digs, Olivia Vincent added eight digs and Isabel Istre had six digs.

The Ladies, who took on St. Edmund last night, return to action this evening with a 5:30 contest at Northside Christian.