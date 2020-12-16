Bulldogs hold off Rebels to remain perfect

The Midland Rebels pushed the Iota Bulldogs to the limit Monday, threatening to end the hosts’ unbeaten streak.

The Bulldogs never panicked, however, and knocked down three big free throws down the stretch to slip away with a 38-35 victory to remain perfect with a record of 8-0.

Midland, meanwhile, fell to 4-11 with the loss.

“We fought, especially at the end, and we survived,” said IHS coach Eric Miller following the game. “We did just enough to finish the game off and get the win; which, at the end of the day, that’s what matters.

“We fought hard enough to survive, so for that, I’m proud.”

The game went back and forth for most of the night with neither team leading by more than six points.

In the final frame, the lead switched hands twice and was tied on three occasions.

Owen Daigle gave the hosts the lead for good (36-35) on a free throw with 38 seconds remaining.

Midland had a chance to retake the lead 17 seconds later, but Maddox Hanks’ shot was off the mark and the Bulldogs came down with the rebound.

Parker Story iced the game with eight seconds remaining when he went to the charity stripe and dropped in a pair of free throws to push the lead to three.

Midland’s last-ditch effort to tie the game ended in a turnover as time expired.

Story was the Bulldogs’ leading scorer with 10 points, including a pair of 3-pointers.

“Parker is such a smart basketball player and he’s always composed,” said Miller of his junior guard. “And right there at the end, those free throws were clutch. That’s not the first time that he has put the game away on free throws.

“He’s one of the guys we rely on to really ice the game if people start fouling us at the end.”

With senior standout Kyle Guidry being limited due to foul trouble, Daigle stepped in and played a major role in the victory. The senior forward, who just joined the team after football season, scored five points and came down with eight rebounds while also playing solid defense in the paint.

“Owen was big tonight,” said Miller. “He played a little bit for us last week, but tonight was his first game that he saw substantial minutes; so he’s not 100 percent comfortable with the system yet. The fact that he was able to step in and play was big for us.”

The Bulldogs also got six points each from Andrew Thibodeaux and Cole Breaux and four points each from Guidry and Kolton Morgan. Keelan Wriborg finished with three points.

The Rebels were led by shooting guard D.J. McZeal with 14 points, including a trio of 3-pointers.

J’Stan Keller added seven points, Hanks had six, Zach Baker and Anthony Blunt each scored three and Kobe Sonnier finished with two.

The Bulldogs return to action Thursday when they take on Crowley High at 4 p.m. in the Midland Holiday Spectacular.

The Rebels open tournament play today with a 9 p.m. contest against Lake Arthur.