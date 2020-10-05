Bulldogs outlast Lake Arthur

On what was a perfect night for high school football, Iota and Lake Arthur went head-to-head Friday with the Bulldogs coming out on top with a 35 -21 victory.

Iota was led through the air by junior quarterback Dawson Wallace, who threw for 135 yards and two touchdowns.

Owen Harmon would be the recipient of four of Wallace’s passes which totaled 102 yards and accounted for both passing scores.

The Iota running game was turned over to a gang of Bulldogs, led by Tyler Charlot with nine carries for 160 yards and two touchdowns.

Behind Charlot was Wallace with four carries for 34 yards and Brayden Levergne with two touches for 21 yards. Daylan Lunson also chipped in with one carry for seven yards that resulted in an Iota touchdown.

Lunson’s biggest contribution, however, would be felt in the return game. He had three returns for 51 yards with a 17-yard average which resulted in great field position for Iota all evening.

Iota began the scoring in the first quarter with a touchdown pass from Wallace to Harmon from 52 yards out. The Luis Doroteo extra point attempt would be good, and Iota led 7–0 with 11:03 left in the opening quarter.

Lake Arthur would quickly answer with a touchdown of their own as third year starter quarterback Tyler Breaux connected with receiver Blye Daniels in the back of the end zone for the score.

Iota would answer right back on their next possession as Wallace would again hit Harmon with a 19-yard scoring touchdown to put Iota ahead 14-7.

Not to be outdone, Lake Arthur hit a big play of its own as Breaux hooks up with receiver Jude Martin for a quick 54 yard scoring strike. That would tie the score up at 14-14 with 2:58 left to play in the opening stanza.

Tyler Charlot would then get into the scoring column for Iota after an amazing 61-yard touchdown that put Iota up 21-14.

But, that lead would not last for long.

On Lake Arthurs first play from scrimmage on the next drive, Ashton Davis got loose for a 71-yard touchdown run down the right sideline to tie the game at 21 with 9:28 to go before half.

Iota would put together another scoring drive lasting a little over four minutes, capped of by a Daylon Lunson 7-yard touchdown run that would put the Bulldogs up by seven and eventually for good.

The Tigers of Lake Arthur would receive the third quarter kick and burn almost nine minutes off the clock.

However, the Tigers would come up without putting points on the board because of an outstanding defensive stand by Iota, led by linebackers Seth Shuff and Carson Crochet. Both Schuff and Crochet registered multiple tackles on the drive which would result in Lake Arthur turning the ball over on downs.

The third period of play would end with neither team hitting pay dirt.

Iota would score with 11:04 left in the fourth quarter as Charlot would scamper 22 yards for his second touchdown run of the night. The extra point was good and the Bulldogs took a 35-21 lead.

The two teams traded possessions for the remainder of the quarter and Iota would eventually come out with a 35–21 win over the Tigers.

After the game, Iota Head Coach Josh Andrus was proud of the way his team battled.

“Our offense played really well, I thought the defense started a little slow by giving up a few big plays but we went in and made a few adjustments and held them scoreless for the second half,” said Andrus. “I think offensively, we could have cleaned it up a little in the second half, maybe stayed on the field a little more. In the end, I think we closed out pretty well and got a good victory on the road against a good team.”

Iota was led on defense by senior cornerback Owen Daigle who had an interception as well as two pass breakups.

Defensive lineman Ty Regan and line backer Trevor Lopez were in the Lake Arthur backfield all night with multiple tackles for a loss. Defensive back Parker Hayes registered a few tackles as well as sophomore Luke Duhon, who also picked up his first interception on the night.

The Bulldogs will be on the road again next Thursday as they take on South Beauregard in DeRidder. The game will be played in DeRidder due to damage caused by hurricane Laura to South Beauregard High School.