CHS’ Board signs with Centenary College

Standing at 6-foot-6, Crowley High standout baskekball player Braeden Board may be a gentle giant off the court, but he is a monster on the hardwood.

And his talents in the paint as well as from beyond the arc didn’t go unnoticed.

Board, a three-year starter for the Gents, recently signed a national letter of intent to continue his academic and athletic career at Centenary College in Shreveport beginning in the fall.

“I’ve waited 12 long years for this moment and it’s the best feeling I’ve ever had,” said Board of his signing. “The campus is really nice and the coaches made me feel like family. They kept in touch with me throughout this entire pandemic.”

Board, a three-year starter for the Gents, averaged 11.4 points and six rebounds a game during his senior campaign in helping his team win the outright District 6-3A championship.

He also averaged 1.9 assists, two steals and just under a block a game.

“Braeden was a huge part in everything that we did, both offensively and defensively,” said CHS coach Jason Lewis. “He was able to extend the defense and shoot the deep ball and he was able to go inside as well.

“And he also brought the defense out, to where other players were able to excel as well.”

Board, an All-District and All-Acadia Parish selection as well as a Class 3A All-State honorable mention, looks forward to playing at the next level and he could end up seeing playing time early in his college career.

“The coaches were talking about me being an immediate impact player for them, so that’s exciting,” said Board. “They said they will play me at the three or small forward. They like my ability to shoot the ball and my confidence to shoot it.”