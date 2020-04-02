CHS’ Lastrapes, Perkins earn league honors

Sophomore guards Myraneika Lastrapes and Taylor Perkins helped the Crowley Ladies equal one of their best seasons in a decade during the 2019-20 campaign and their efforts didn’t go unnoticed.

Both Lastrapes and Perkins, who led the Ladies to a 14-12 record and runnerup honors in District 6-3A play, were recognized on the 6-4A All-District teams by league coaches.

Lastrapes was named to the first-team after averaging 10.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, one assist and one steal per game during league play.

Perkins was tabbed to the second unit after averaging 7.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.3 steals and a block per game.

The duo helped lead the Ladies to a 34-28 road victory over Kaplan in the regular- season finale to clinch a share of second place in league play with a record of 7-3.

The Ladies went on to earn the No. 27 seed in the Class 3A playoffs, but they were upended by No. 6 Westlake, 60-40, in the opening round. Lastrapes scored 20 points in the losing effort.

Joining Lastrapes on the first-team were Kaplan’s Alyia Broussard and Lexi Broussard, St. Martinville’s Kiera Comeaux and Abbeville’s Ja’Learreia Soelv.

Soelv was tabbed as the league’s Most Valuable Player.

Abbeville’s Ashly Boudreaux snagged the other top honor by being named the Coach of the Year.

The Lady Wildcats were the No. 24 seed in the playoffs where they bowed out in the first round to No. 9 Loranger, 45-31.

Kaplan also made the playoffs as the No. 23 seed and were ousted by No. 10 M.L. King Charter in the opening round, 48-45.

Perkins was joined on the second-team by Abbeville’s Chelsea Stewart, Erath’s Courtney Dubois, David Thibodeaux Academy’s Damani Summers and St. Martinville’s Torryiana Willis.

Crowley High senior Kentaysia Wilridge was named to the All-Defensive team along with Abbeville’s Zah’Kereya Bell, Erath’s Aubrey Desormeaux, St. Martinville’s Angel Marshall and Kaplan’s Je’ Johnnie.

Honorable mentions included Crowley High senior Tyzaneka Price, Abbeville’s Lekira Moore, Kaplan’s Whitney Boullion, St. Martinville’s Asia Dumouchet and David Thibodeaux’s Marjorie Hooper.