CHS football tickets on sale

Season tickets for the 2020 Crowley High football season can be purchased and picked up at the CHS front office on campus.

Season tickets are $40 each. With a purchased set of two season tickets ($80), fans will receive one free parking pass.

Crowley High begins the season on Oct. 2 with a home game against Cecilia. Other home games include: Marksville, Oct. 16; Abbeville, Thursday, Oct. 29 and Erath, Nov. 13.

Road trips for the Gents include: Northwest, Oct. 9; Washington- Marion,Oct. 23; Kaplan, Nov. 6 and St. Martinville, Nov. 20.

For more information, contact Crowley High School at 783-5313.