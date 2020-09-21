Article Image Alt Text

CHS football tickets on sale

Mon, 09/21/2020 - 3:28pm
CROWLEY

Season tickets for the 2020 Crowley High football season can be purchased and picked up at the CHS front office on campus.
Season tickets are $40 each. With a purchased set of two season tickets ($80), fans will receive one free parking pass.
Crowley High begins the season on Oct. 2 with a home game against Cecilia. Other home games include: Marksville, Oct. 16; Abbeville, Thursday, Oct. 29 and Erath, Nov. 13.
Road trips for the Gents include: Northwest, Oct. 9; Washington- Marion,Oct. 23; Kaplan, Nov. 6 and St. Martinville, Nov. 20.
For more information, contact Crowley High School at 783-5313.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2020