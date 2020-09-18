CHS Ladies fall to Beau Chene; Iota upends Rayne

CROWLEY – Khalee Meaux and Martayshia Guidry combined for eight kills and 11 blocks Wednesday, but it wasn’t enough to help the Crowley Ladies avoid their third loss of the season.

The Ladies were swept by Beau Chene, 25-16, 25-18, 25-12 in area volleyball action.

The Ladies, who play host to Lafayette High at 6 p.m. on Monday, fell to 2-3 with the loss.

Meaux, a junior, had a breakout game with five kills and six blocks to go along with thee digs and Guidry, also a junior, logged three kills, five blocks and three digs.

Sophomore Spiritual Guidry added one kill, one ace and eight digs and Emma Faulk had one ace and five digs.

Hannah Abshire led the team in digs with 10 and Kiersten Trahan had five. Macy Butler and Isabel Istre also had one dig each.

Iota upends Rayne

RAYNE – The Iota Lady Bulldogs improved to 2-1 on the season Monday with a sweep of Acadia Parish rival Rayne.

The two teams battled it out in the first two games with the Lady Dogs taking both by slim margins, 25-21 and 25-23. Iota then closed out the match in the third set with a 25-11 victory.

Leah Hebert and Dixie Guidry paced the Lady Dogs with seven kills each. Hebert added seven digs and one assists and Guidry had four digs and an ace.

Annsley Gatte followed the leaders with four kills and a team-high 10 digs. She also had one assist and two aces.

Amelie Armand also had four kills to go along with six digs, nine assists and eight aces.

Peyton Dubose and Charly Sensat each recorded two kills and Ella Jabusch had one.

Dubose also logged four digs, two assists and two aces; Sensat had one dig, one assist and the team’s only block and Jabusch had two digs six assists and three aces.

In addition, Madelyn Boone had two assists and a dig.

The Lady Dogs return to action next Thursday when they travel to Breaux Bridge for a 6 p.m. contest.