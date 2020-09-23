CHS Ladies fall to Lafayette High

The Crowley Ladies came out swinging in their home volleyball contest against Lafayette High on Monday.

The Ladies got off to a fast start and battled the Division I Lafayette Lady Lions in the first set before slipping away for a 25-23 victory.

That was as good as it got for the hosts, however.

The Lady Lions roared back to even the match at 1-1 with a dominating 25-3 victory in the second set.

And the Lady Lion closed out things by reeling off two more victories (25-15, 25-23) to close out the match.

Crowley fell to 2-4 overall with the loss heading into today’s district opener at Rayne.

Lafayette improved to 4-1 with the victory.

Hannah Abshire led the Ladies in kills with five. Khalee Meaux and Martayshia Guidry each added four.

Guidry also recorded eight blocks, one ace and four digs, Meaux logged four blocks, one ace and three digs and Abshire had eight digs.

Spiritual Guidry added one kill, five aces and 12 digs; Kiersten Trahan, one ace, six digs and Macy Bulter, one ace, four digs. Emma Faulk contributed four digs.