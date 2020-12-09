CHS Ladies, Gents sweep Elton to remain unbeaten

After a sluggish start to Monday’s showdown with Class 1A power Elton, Crowley Ladies coach Alton Allen was looking for anyone to provide a spark.

That someone turned out to be Myraneika Lastrapes.

The junior guard erupted for 13 points in the third quarter and scored 20 of her game-high 24 points in the second half to help lift the Ladies to a 57-28 victory over the Indians, who are two years removed from winning the Class 1A state title.

“Myraneika came up big for us, real big,” said Allen, whose team improved to 4-0 with the victory. “We had some open looks in the first half and the shots weren’t falling; but I told them to continue to look for the shots and take them because they were there.

“I thought we did a good job of that in the second half. We were patient and Myraneika came through with some big shots.”

Lastrapes dropped in three shots from beyond the arc in the third quarter and Mya Lastrapes hit one 3-pointer as the Ladies broke open a tight game by outscoring the Indians 23-6.

Aside from the offensive explosion in the third quarter, another key was the defensive play of Spiritual Guidry, who was tasked with defending Elton standout Vici Woods.

Woods struggled to get touches and was limited to just two points in the frame.

Overall, Woods scored a team-high 20 points.

But it wasn’t easy.

“Spiritual did a good job of slowing her down and keeping her preoccupied,” said Allen. “She made it difficult and made her work for everything she got.”

The Ladies’ offense continued to roll in the fourth quarter as they scored 22 more points to put the game away.

The Ladies’ 44 points in the final two frames was a far cry from the 13 they put up in the first half.

In fact, the Ladies scored just two points in the first quarter before rallying in the second frame to take a 13-12 advantage at the break.

“We only scored two points in the first quarter, but when I looked at their (Elton) score, it wasn’t much better; so I wasn’t as concerned because we were still in the game,” said Allen, whose squad trailed 6-2 entering the second frame. “I was worried that they might explode in the second quarter because if that happened, we would be in trouble.”

Although offensive production was still sparse in the second frame, the Ladies outscored the Indians 11-6 behind five points from Taylor Perkins and four from Lastrapes.

Mya Lastrapes followed Myraneika with 15 points and Perkins added eight.

In addition to the leaders, Khalee Meaux scored four points and Macy Butler, Aniyah Anderson and Guidry each scored two.

“This is one of our best starts in a while (4-0) and for a young group of kids, it can’t do anything but help boost their confidence,” said Allen.

The Ladies took on Ville Platte last night, but results of that contest were not available at press time.

They return to action on Friday when they play host to the Northside Lady Vikings at 6 p.m.

Gents roar past Elton

In the nightcap, Bryan Montgomery had a career night for the Gents, exploding for a season-high 36 points to help lead Crowley High to an impressive 83-69 victory over the Indians.

The Gents improved to 4-0 with the victory.

“Bryan is definitely driving the bus,” said CHS coach Jason Lewis of his senior guard. “And the impressive thing is that he did that without hitting a jumper. He scored at the rim and from the free throw line.”

Early on, it was Jaylon Wiltz and Ronderick Nelson who combined for nine points in the first quarter to help the Gents take a slim 15-13 advantage.

Montgomery got going in the second frame with 14 points, including a long-range 3-pointer at the buzzer that gave the hosts a 37-28 advantage heading into the break.

The Gents pushed the lead to as many as 13 in the third quarter on eight points from Montgomery and six from Wiltz before the Indians trimmed the advantage back to 10 (59-49) at the end of the period.

Montgomery added 12 more points in the final frame as the Gents outscored their guests 24-20.

Montgomery also had nine rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block.

Nelson followed with 12 points and Wiltz had 11 to go along with 11 rebounds.

Haylen Mouton added 10 points and 15 rebounds and sophomore Trevonte Ben had eight points.

Jalen Mayfield and Daylon Guidry rounded out the offense with four and two points, respectively.

The Gents return to action Thursday with two games in the Northside Christian Tournament. They will play DeRidder at 4 p.m. and St. Edmund at 8.