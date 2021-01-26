CHS Ladies knock off Abbeville; Gents upend Midland

The Crowley Ladies survived 20 turnovers and staved off a late rally by Abbeville Friday to slip away with a 31-27 District 6-3A victory over the Lady Wildcats.

The victory sent the Ladies to 9-3 overall and 2-0 in league play heading into tonight’s road contest at Kaplan.

The Ladies fell behind 5-2 early in the opening frame, but went on an 11-0 run over the final four minutes to take a 13-5 advantage.

The Lady Wildcats forced six turnovers and limited the Ladies to just three points in the second quarter to cut the hosts’ lead to 16-13 entering the break.

The slow pace continued in the third quarter.

After exchanging free throws to start the frame, Crowley got buckets from Macy Butler and Mya Lastrapes to end the quarter, pushing their lead to 22-16.

The Lady Wildcats made things interesting early in the final frame by going on a 7-2 run to trim the lead to one (24-23) with just under six minutes remaining.

A putback by Martayshia Guidry and three free throws from Myraneika Lastrapes gave the Ladies a little breathing room after that and pushed the lead back to five at 29-23.

The Ladies committed four turnovers from there, allowing Abbeville to get within two (29-27) with 14 seconds remaining before Spiritual Guidry’s layup iced the game.

Myraneika Lastrapes and Mya Lastrapes paced the Ladies with nine and eight points, respectively.

Spiritual Guidry added five points, Martayshia Guidry scored four, Taylor Perkins had three and Butler finished with two.

Gents upend Midland

In the boys game, the Gents went on a 17-2 run to start the game and led by as many as 23 in a 55-48 victory over the Midland Rebels.

The Gents improved to 8-4 on the season with the victory.

The Rebels fell to 10-18.

Jaylon Wiltz led the charge early on by scoring seven points to help the hosts jump out to a commanding 19-5 advantage.

Kyris Savoy knocked down his second 3-pointer in the second frame and the Gents pushed their lead to 30-13 entering the intermission.

Bryan Montgomery got going in the third quarter and scored seven of his team-high 19 points as the lead ballooned to 23 (46-23).

The Gents slowed the pace in the final stanza, sprinkling in reserves throughout the frame.

The Rebels took advantage and outscored the Gents 25-9 over the final eight minutes.

Wiltz also scored in double figures for the Gents with 10 points. Savoy followed with nine points. Ronderick Nelson and Jalen Mayfield each added six points. Trevonte Ben and Zuri Poullard rounded out Crowley’s offense with two points each.

Jstan Keller was the leader for the Rebels with a game-high 22 points, including 18 in the second half.

D.J. McZeal added 12 points.