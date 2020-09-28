Cook pleased with Pios’ performance in STM scrimmage

Notre Dame football is back!

The Pios made their annual trek to St. Thomas More for pre schedule competition Thursday night.

As always, it was a raucous night with rivalry competition, big plays on both sides of the ball and some eye opening results.

Notre Dame head coach Lewis Cook and his staff were generally pleased with the play of the Pios.

“That’s why I love coming over here. The competition is great and we expect them to be tough on us because they are a larger school playing in a higher class,” said Cook. “But it is a good evaluation for us and I was proud that we made some plays. We know the fundamental part of the game, the blocking and tackling, takes some time, but overall I saw some good things.”

The unique format of the scrimmage offers a lot of position competition and the first stage has always been a coaches favorite. The seven on seven running drill matches front five offense with a QB and back against front four defense and three linebackers. Notre Dame has always performed toe to toe in this drill and this year was no different.

“We came out of there quite a few times with just a few plays and that is what we were anxious to see,” added Coach Cook. “The offensive and defensive fronts are all new guys except for center Boyd Gray. Both sides of the ball are guys playing for the first time and they did a good job.”

After passing skels and pass rush drills, the full teams squared off for a team scrimmage. Dom Thibodeaux carried the ground game with 27 yards on five runs. Notre Dame had drives of 60 yards on 14 plays and 55 yards on 13 plays. The Pios were not able to get into the end zone but turned in some impressive efforts going mostly through the air.

“We are still trying to figure out what we will be good at,” adds Cook. “We feel confident in what we can do running the ball, but the scrimmage is a good time to see what we can do in the passing game. I intentionally wanted to get it down the field a bit.”

Tight end Joe Brown made three catches including third down catches of 13 and 14 yards to keep drives alive. Blake Smith hauled in two tough catches on crossing routes over the middle and Luke Yuhasz was double teamed most of the night and still made five catches for 51 yards including a 33 yard completion. QB Parker Seilhan completed his first seven passes and finished 14 of 20 for 124 yards.

“I thought we protected well in the scrimmage phase,” Cook noted. “Parker wasn’t having to run around back there so that was good to see. Quarterback is a tough position to play and I wanted to get him some extra work. He started the first four games last year and didn’t play that much afterwards, so we put him to work.”

The STM offense has been one of the most explosive around the area for several years. Highly touted QB Walker Howard and equally talented receiver Jack Besch should keep that tradition going for the Cougars. In two plays, the Cougar duo hooked up for a 30-yard catch and run and a 50-yard scoring pass through the air.

“They are very good at what they do, that’s for sure,” stated Pios defensive coordinator James McCleary. “The QB and receivers are in tune with each other and they do a good job of reading coverages and adjusting on the fly. We settled in after that first series and held our own.”

The Cougars couldn’t make any headway on the ground and were kept in check the rest of the way against the Pios defense. The ND front recorded a pair of sacks and linebacker Wesley Maze crashed a sweep for a tackle for a loss.

“I think our depth is better than I thought it was,” added Coach Mac. “We have a couple of guys that stepped up against this type of opponent and showed they can help us. That has been my biggest concern so it is our biggest take from the scrimmage.”

Notre Dame will open the much anticipated season next week on the road at Comeaux. Time is short now and Pios Coach Cook has just a week to get his team ready to play for keeps.

“We just have to hone in on some things that we can do and get better at them as we go along. Now we start paying attention to the details and focusing on what kind of team we want to be and can be.”