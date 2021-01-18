Cougars halts Pios’ win streak

The St. Thomas More Cougars put on a shooting clinic Thursday in their showdown with Notre Dame.

The Cougars drilled 15 shots from beyond the arc and had nine players score overall in a 79-55 victory over the visiting Pios.

The Cougars, two-time defending Division II state champions, improved to 16-4 with the victory and extended their winning streak to 11 straight.

The loss snapped a nine-game winning streak for the Pios and sent them to 9-2 heading into Tuesday’s District 6-2A opener at Lafayette Christian.

“STM is one of the top teams in the state and we knew it would be an uphill battle, but I was proud of my guys,” said ND coach Duke Daigle following the loss. “They (STM) are known for that diamond press and I thought we handled it like champs; we just didn’t put the ball in the bucket tonight.”

The Cougars had little trouble getting shots to fall, especially from long range.

The hosts dropped in seven long balls in the first half, including two each from Christian Landry and Tobin Thevenot, as they raced out to a 35-22 advantage.

“They hit a lot of them (3-pointers) and that’s what makes them so good. They just have so many shooters and rebounders and depth.

“They just made shots and we didn’t. I think we had some of the same looks, but the ball went down for them and it didn’t for us.”

The Pios kept pace with the Cougars early on thanks to a pair of 3-pointers, one each from Parker McNees and Zach Lamm, that had the Pios within two (9-7) with just over four minutes to go in the opening frame.

But the Cougars took over from there and outscored the Pios 10-3 over the final three minutes. The run was capped by Evan Savoy’ 3-pointer at the buzzer to push the lead to 19-10.

The lead grew to 16 just minutes into the second quarter before the Pios went on an 8-0 run on a layup from Nick Swacker as well as back-to-back 3-pointers from Parker and Christian McNees.

The Cougars answered, however, scoring five straight points to end the half with a 35-22 advantage.

“We had it 30-22 with just over a minute to go in the half and we take a 23-foot 3-pointer, which is just a bad shot, and we missed it,” said Daigle. “Instead of playing for the last shot and maybe being down six, we go into the half trailing by 13.”

Teddy Menard cut the lead back to 10 with a 3-pointer on the Pios’ first possession of the third quarter.

The two teams traded baskets on their next two trips down the court, but the Cougars began to pull away after that by going on a 15-2 run in the span of three minutes.

The Pios didn’t fold though and answered with a 10-2 run to end the frame to close the gap to 15 (54-39).

Parker McNees scored eight points during the run and Menard added a bucket.

The Cougars put the game away in the final frame by drilling five more shots from beyond the arc and outscoring the Pios’ 25-16.

“You know, the kids are disappointed because they wanted to compete, and I think they did,” said Daigle. “The score doesn’t really indicate how well they played on a big stage against one of the best teams in the state. We broke the press, we just didn’t finish it.”

Parker McNees was once again the leader for the Pios with 25 points. Christian McNees also scored in double figures with 11 points.

In addition, Lamm added six points, Menard and Swacker each scored five and Sebastian Roche finished with three.

Carter Domingue paced the Cougars with five 3-pointers and 25 points overall. Jaden Shelvin and Jack Bech also scored in double figures with 16 and 13 points, respectively.

The Pios return to action on Tuesday when they travel back to Lafayette to begin district play at Lafayette Christian.

“LCA is what’s on our mind now,” said Daigle. “Tonight was a good power point game for us even with the loss, but now we have to get ready for another big opponent. We have to get our rest, get our preparation and come out ready to play Tuesday night.”