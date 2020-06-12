Crowley’s Cook takes OC position at Iowa

When Crowley High began their summer workouts Tuesday, there was one notable face missing in the group of coaches as they began drills.

Stu Cook, the Gents’ offensive coordinator in 2019 and son of legendary coach Lewis Cook, was nowhere to be found.

That’s because the younger Cook recently made the tough decision to move on, resigning his position in Crowley to take the offensive coordinator job at Iowa.

Cook began his coaching career at Crowley High in 2016 as the running backs coach and was promoted to co-offensive coordinator a year later along with current Rayne High coach Kaine Guidry. He then moved on to North Vermilion in 2018 to run the Patriots‘ offense before coming back to Crowley High last season.

Needless to say, the decision to leave Crowley again wasn’t an easy one.

“It was a very difficult decision to leave,” said Cook, whose offense averaged just under 35 points per game in 2019. “I had left and then came back and the plan when I came back was that I didn’t want to leave.

“Kind of like my dad has at Notre Dame was what I wanted, where when you drop kids off 10 or 15 years from now, you see a lot of former players that you coached.”

Iowa, however, presented an opportunity that Cook just couldn’t pass up.

“Having a chance to go work for (Iowa head coach) Tommy Johns, I’m pretty excited about that,” said Cook. “And at Iowa, it kind of fits what I want to do personnel wise, kind of three yards and a cloud of dust at times and being able to be patient and being able to punch it in just running the ball.

“But, yeah, my plan was to stay there (Crowley) for a long time, but when this came up it was something I thought I needed to jump on.”

Cook, a 2011 graduate of Notre Dame and a 2016 graduate of UL-Lafayette, will run a one-back, multiple offense at Iowa, which is a bit different that the offense he ran at Crowley.

“Last year they (Iowa) were spread, but I think moving forward, Tommy wanted to be more under center and more ground- and-pound,”said Cook. “And I did too. I had kind of gotten away, this past year at Crowley, of what I was comfortable and accustomed to. Going over there (Iowa) it’s going to be kind of what I’m comfortable with and what I grew up with, which is more ground-and-pound.”

Cook is also excited about the skill players he will have at Iowa, which includes Cejae Ceasar, son of former LSU basketball standout Clarence Ceasar, who already has multiple offers from colleges, including Kansas State.

Other returning skill players that Cook is excited about are wide receiver Curtis Deville, fullback Tyrone Brass, slot back Cade LaBruyere and quarteback Gene Natali.

The Yellow Jackets had one of their best seasons in recent memory in 2017 when they went unbeaten during the regular season and were the No. 2 seed in Class 3A before losing to Cook and the Gents in the second round of the playoffs.

Since then, the Yellow Jackets went 2-8 in 2018 and 4-6 last season.

“They were young the last two seasons and now, I think they are hungry to win and they are kind of tired of losing,” said Cook. “They’ve been kind of beaten up on the last two years, so I think it’s kind of their turn to say, ‘hey, it’s on.’ ”

Although Cook is excited about his new endeavors, he will definitely always remember his time at Crowley.

“That is where I wanted my career to be,” said Cook of Crowley High. “The timing, I guess, wasn’t right is what it boils down to.

“There’s a bunch of those kids I’m going to flat out miss. Leaving Tyron Goodley, Tavon Minix, Nate Harmon, Henry Hunter, a bunch of those kids, it’s hard. I was hoping to get to coach Omar Butler one day.

“Those guys have a chance to be really good, especially that group of incoming freshmen.”

Cook, who also was an assistant coach for the Gents basketball team this season, says he is grateful for his time at Crowley High.

“I truly appreciate coach (Jeptha) Wall for giving me the opportunity to come back last season,” said Cook. “And I appreciate coach (Jason) Lewis for having me as his assistant in basketball. We really clicked and I learned a lot from him.”

Aguillard moves on

The Gents also suffered another loss to their coaching staff when Jacob Aguillard accepted a position at St. Edmund in Eunice.

Aguillard coached the Gents’ secondary in football and was also the head softball coach this past season. He also served as an assistant coach in basketball for one season.

“Jacob was doing a super job with the softball team this year,” said Wall. “He was a go-getter. We are going to miss him. He knew our stuff in the secondary and he was really sharp.”

Hargroder returns to CHS

While the Gents lost of pair of key cogs on their coaching staff, they have also brought back a familiar face in Andy Hargroder.

Hargroder spent a number of years at CHS before taking the head coaching job at St. Edmund in 2016.

“Andy will coach the offensive line and he’ll call the plays,” said Wall. “He’ll pretty much be the offensive coordinator. We’re still just hashing out a few little details right now but pretty much, it’s his.”

Once Wall finds a replacement for Aguillard in softball, Hargroder is expected to assist in that sport as well.