PHOTO SUBMITTED

The Crowley Boxing Club recently traveled to Houma for the Extreme Boxing Show hosted by Extreme Boxing Club. The club went 2-1 and took home the team trophy. Traveling with the club were, from left, Shawn Sibley, Brylan Ardoin, Laqualin Scott, Antwone Fruge and Devon Caesar. Also present but not pictured were Coaches Arthur Scott and Saja Hoffpauir.