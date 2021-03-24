Crowley Gents take 2-of-3 from Church Point

After suffering a 3-0 loss to Church Point on Friday, the Crowley Gents rebounded on Saturday to win the weekend series with a pair of victories over the Bears on their home field.

The Gents won the morning contest, 8-7, and then claimed the series clincher with a 10-5 victory later in the day.

In the first game Saturday, the Bears raced out to a 4-0 advantage before the Gents rallied in the top of the sixth with eight runs.

The Gents sent 12 batters to the plate in the big inning and collected four hits. They took advantage of two walks and four Church Point errors to take the lead.

The Bears got within one (8-7) with three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, but they couldn’t retake the lead.

Ryan Trahan collected the victory on the mound after allowing seven runs, six earned, on eight hits and three walks. He struck out two in six innings.

Dawson Hoffpauir entered in relief midway through the seventh inning and logged a walk and a strikeout to earn the save.

T.J. Mire paced the Gents at the plate with two hits and an RBI. Logan Vidrine singled and drove in two runs, Hoffpauir had a single and an RBI and Dante Seaux picked up an RBI.

Chandler Guillory paced the Bears’ offense with a 3-for-4 performance at the plate. He also had two RBI.

Blaine Briscoe and Morgan Carrier also had a single and two RBI each and Garrett Briscoe, Hayden Carrier and Daylon Foreman each had a single.

The Gents scored seven runs over the first four innings in the finale and added three more in the sixth to put the game out of reach.

Mire was credited with the victory on the mound after allowing three runs on five hits and six walks. He struck out one in five innings.

Tyron Goodley paced the Gents’ 14-hit attack with three singles and two RBI. Hoffpauir had two hits and drove in three runs.

In addition, Mire, Kyle Deville and Jaden Mire each had two singles, Gavin Boudreaux singled and drove in two runs, Trahan had a single and an RBI and Vidrine also added a single.

Blaine Briscoe led the Bears with two hits and two RBI in the loss. Andy Briceno also had two hits, Forman added a single and two RBI and Guillory had a single and one RBI.

In the opener on Friday, Hayden Carrier allowed just two hits and struck out eight in the Bears’ 3-0 victory over the Gents at Miller Stadium.

Hoffpauir and Trahan each had a single for the Gents.

Guillory had a single and two RBI for the Bears and Karter Daigle singled in a run. Blaine Briscoe and Forman each had a single.

The Gents returned to action yesterday when they played host to David Thibodeaux in the District 6-3A opener for both teams.