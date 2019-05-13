Crowley High honors student athletes

THE POST-SIGNAL / Sophia Fontenot
Marcy Miller (left) and Markel Domino (right) were selected as the the Gardiner Memorial Award winners at the recent Crowley High Athletic Banquet. The prestigious award goes to the top female and male senior student athlete at the school.
Crowley High’s senior male athletes that were honored at the recent CHS Athletic Banquet include, from left, Jayln Suire, Christian Stafford, Xy’Terrius Vallery, Zan Habetz, Alyx Duhon, Alex Simon, Demarcus Dioron, Jeremy Johnson (kneeling), Khalil Alexander, Markel Domino, Jai’Rece Lewis, Rapheus Joseph and Havonda Smith.
Crowley High’s senior female athletes that were honored at the recent CHS Athletic Banquet include, from left, Anijah Williams, Gabrielle Spaetgens, Taylor Walker, Ajah Kneeland, Taren Adams, Lily Hoffpauir, Phobee Spell, Nella LaGrange, A’Trentae Moore, Sckylier Baronet, Marcy Miller, Kelsey Lagasca, Mallory Brown, Hannah Miller, Peyton Breaux, Mallory LeBlanc, Sabrina Guidry and Felicia Landry.