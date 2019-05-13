THE POST-SIGNAL / Sophia Fontenot
Marcy Miller (left) and Markel Domino (right) were selected as the the Gardiner Memorial Award winners at the recent Crowley High Athletic Banquet. The prestigious award goes to the top female and male senior student athlete at the school.

THE POST-SIGNAL / Sophia Fontenot
Crowley High’s senior male athletes that were honored at the recent CHS Athletic Banquet include, from left, Jayln Suire, Christian Stafford, Xy’Terrius Vallery, Zan Habetz, Alyx Duhon, Alex Simon, Demarcus Dioron, Jeremy Johnson (kneeling), Khalil Alexander, Markel Domino, Jai’Rece Lewis, Rapheus Joseph and Havonda Smith.

THE POST-SIGNAL / Sophia Fontenot
Crowley High’s senior female athletes that were honored at the recent CHS Athletic Banquet include, from left, Anijah Williams, Gabrielle Spaetgens, Taylor Walker, Ajah Kneeland, Taren Adams, Lily Hoffpauir, Phobee Spell, Nella LaGrange, A’Trentae Moore, Sckylier Baronet, Marcy Miller, Kelsey Lagasca, Mallory Brown, Hannah Miller, Peyton Breaux, Mallory LeBlanc, Sabrina Guidry and Felicia Landry.

Crowley High honors student athletes

Mon, 05/13/2019 - 11:37am

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2019