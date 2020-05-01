CST to re-air Pios 2009 title victory over Parkview

Fans of Louisiana prep football will get a chance to relive past state title games on Cox Sports Television.

Beginning tonight, Cox Sports (CST) will start a weekly re-airing of LHSAA Championship games from the 2009 and 2010 seasons.

All games were broadcast live from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

Acadia Parish fans will get a real treat on Friday, May 15 when CST rebroadcasts the 2009 Class 3A title game between Notre Dame and Parkview Baptist at 7 p.m.

That game featured a number of future college prospects including Notre Dame’s D.J. Welter (LSU), Jacob Molbert (ULL) and Hunter Stover (ULL).

Parkview Baptist had a few future stars as well in punter Brad Wing, who played for LSU and in the NFL for Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and the New York Giants and Michigan standout Drew Dileo.

The Pios claimed the school’s fourth state title that night with a 14-7 victory in an epic battle.

ND quarterback Ryan Leonards was named the Pios Outstanding Player of the championship game after completing seven of 14 pass attempts for 183 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed five times and scored Notre Dame’s first touchdown on a nine-yard run.

Leonards hooked up with senior wide out Zac D’Aquin on an 84-yard touchdown pass just before the half to put the Pios up 14-7.

D’Aquin had three receptions on the night for 103 yards.

Notre Dame’s defense, which included Welter, Molbert, Stover and Ricky Stoma to name a few, was the story of the second half. That unit limited Parkview’s prolific offense to just four possessions - all three-and-outs - and limited the Eagles to just one total yard of offense over the final two frames.

Longtime LHSAA television personalities Rob Musemeche and Dennis McCain called the action, while Eric Ritchie and Kristen Oaks provided coverage from the sideline.

Rebroadcasts of classic games from the network began earlier this month when CST announced full game replays of LSU football from the 2003 and 2007 seasons. The Gulf South Sports Leader quickly added re-airs of Louisiana Ragin Cajun football contests and LSU baseball games.