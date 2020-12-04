Article Image Alt Text

Football Contest Standings

Fri, 12/04/2020 - 12:32pm

The Crowley Post-Signal Football Contest is hitting it’s final stretch with just two weeks remaining and the race for the top spot is still up for grabs. Below are the standings leading into this week’s games.
Football Contest Standings
1. Barabra Thibodeaux 91-26
2. Roland Leleux 90-27
3. Carter Gibson 90-27
4. Ben Lormand 89-28
5. Don Kernan 88-29
6. Catherine LaCombe 88-29
7. Joseph Lormand 87-30
8. Kye Cantey 87-30
9. Patrice LaCombe 86-31
10. Doug LaCombe 84-33
11. Mary Leleux 82-35

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2020