Gents, Bulldogs go unbeaten in tournament play

CROWLEY – The Crowley Gents rounded out play in the Seth Trahan Memorial Tournament last Friday with a 42-37 victory over the Vinton Tigers.

The Gents, who went 3-0 in tourney play, improved to 7-1 overall heading into tonight’s home showdown with the Jennings Bulldogs.

The Gents jumped out to a 15-11 lead in the opening frame against the Tigers, but foul trouble hindered them in the second quarter, allowing Vinton to go in front by two (24-22) at the break.

The offensive woes continued for the Gents over the final two frames as they scored just 10 points in each quarter. But their defensive effort was enough to hold the Tigers to just 13 over the final 16 minutes.

Bryan Montgomery paced the Gents with 13 points and Jaylen Wiltz posted yet another double-double - 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Haylen Mouton also scored in double figures with 10 points and Ronderick Nelson scored three. Jalen Mayfield and Trevonte Ben rounded out the Gents’ offense with two points each.

Iota wins pair

Also in tournament play, the Iota Bulldogs knocked off North Vermilion and ESA over the weekend to remain unbeaten on the season at 7-0.

The Bulldogs held off North Vermilion in a low-scoring affair Friday, 34-32, and then nearly doubled up ESA on Saturday, 42-27.

Cole Breaux was the high man against North Vermilion with 10 points and Kyle Guidry had eight. Parker Story added six points, Andrew Thibodeaux and Keelan Wriborg each scored four and Kolton Morgan finished with two.

In the finale on Saturday, Guidry poured in a team-high 18 points. He was followed by Breaux with eight and Thibodeaux with six. Luke Duhon and Story rounded out the offense with five points each.

Warriors lose two

The Northside Christian Warriors closed out tournament play with a pair of tough losses in games that had the lead in early on.

On Friday, the Warriors led 31-29 at the half before a late rally lifted Kaplan to a 55-51 victory.

Then on Saturday, the hosts streaked out to a 14-10 lead over Vinton in the first frame, but mustered just eight points over the next two quarters in a 58-36 loss.

Against Kaplan, Jagger Thibodeaux had a career game with 31 points, including all 20 of the Warriors’ points in the first quarter.

Landon Istre added 12 points in the loss, Carson Tweedel and Joseph Woods each had three and Andrew Woods finished with two.

Thibodeaux also led the charge with 11 points in Saturday’s loss.

Istre and Tweedel also scored in double figures with 10 points each, Isaac Temple and Caleb Hanks each added two and Andy Wang finished with one.

Ladies outlast Northside

CROWLEY – The Crowley Ladies raced out to an early lead and then fended off a fierce rally by Northside to hold for a 38-33 victory over the Vikings.

The Ladies (5-1) took a slim 10-7 lead in the first quarter and then outscored the Vikings 18-10 in the second behind seven points from Mya Lastrapes.

The Vikings rallied in the second half and outscored the Ladies 16-10 in the final two frames.

Mya Lastrapes led the Ladies with 11 points and Myraneika Lastrapes had 10. Taylor Perkins followed with eight points, Spiritual Guidry had six, Khaalee Meaux scored two and Martayshia Guidry finished with one.

Lady Dogs fall short

LAKE ARTHUR – The Teurlings Lady Rebels knocked down 11 shots from beyond the arc and cruised to a surprisingly easy 68-23 victory over the Iota Lady Bulldogs in their final game of the Lake Arthur Tournament over the weekend.

The Lady Bulldogs (3-4) struggled offensively early and fell behind 43-12 at the break.

They were outscored 25-11 in the second half.

Emily Hebert and Brinna Hebert each scored six points for Iota. Leah Hebert added five points and Chelsea Thibodeaux scored four. Chloe Cooley and Ella Jabusch rounded out the offense with one point each.