Gents drop pair in tourney play

The Crowley Gents put up a valiant fight but it wasn’t enough Thursday evening in a pair of games to open up play in the St. Martinville Tournament at Moore Park.

The Gents dropped a 12-8 heartbreaker to Vermilion Catholic in the opener and then fell 4-1 to LCA in the nightcap.

Crowley’s two opponents have combined for a 13-5 record thus far.

Albeit the losses were tough to swallow, CHS coach Chad Cradeur was more than upbeat about his team, which was without two starters due to COVID tracing.

“We definitely overachieved in these two games,” said Cradeur. “We’re shorthanded, we’re outmatched and outmanned and we’re still competing. We hung in there in both games.

“Right now, we’re defined by the way we fight and how scrappy we are.”

In the opener, the Gents shot themselves in the foot by committing nine errors and stranding seven runners in the loss to VC.

The errors led to nine unearned runs.

“We should have won that first game,” said Cradeur. “But we’re playing guys that it’s their first time playing varsity ball and we’re playing freshmen.”

The Gents actually rallied from an early deficit and took a 7-5 lead after three innings.

The Eagles rallied in the fourth inning, however, and pushed across four runs to go ahead, 9-7.

The Eagles scored single runs in each of the final three innings to close out the game.

Logan Vidrine was the leader at the plate for the Gents with two hits, including a double, and two RBI. Blake Marceaux, Tyron Goodley and T.J. Mire had one hit each. Marceaux also had two RBI and Gavin Boudreaux drove in one run.

The Gents also took an early 1-0 lead against LCA in the nightcap.

Vidrine drew a two-out walk in the top of the first inning and Goodley followed with a triple to right field to give the Gents the early advantage.

LCA answered with a pair of runs in the second inning on a sacrifice fly and a squeeze bunt.

The Knights added two more runs in the fifth inning courtesy of two walks, an error and a bunt single.

The Knights tallied just three hits on the evening.

Goodley’s triple in the first inning was one of four hits for the Gents.

Marceaux, Boudreaux and Jaden Mire each singled for the visitors.