Gents hold off Caldwell Parish to advance

When it comes to the playoffs, the motto is survive and advance.

So an ugly win is better than a pretty loss.

That was exactly the case Friday for the Crowley Gents in their Class 3A playoff opener against No. 21 seed Caldwell Parish.

The Gents (15-4) survived a 27-turnover performance to slip past the Spartans, 50-45, and advance to this evening’s regional contest at No. 5 Bossier.

“It wasn’t pretty, but at this point, I’ll take it,” said CHS coach Jason Lewis, whose team turned the ball over 27 times, including 14 times in the final quarter. “But I wouldn’t have it any other way. I think tonight taught us a lesson and we know where we stand. We have to play closer attention to detail and work harder on our ball-handling skills.

“We got put into some pressure situations that we weren’t used to. Fortunately, we were able to hold on.”

The Gents were cruising along for the better part of three quarters despite having 13 turnovers in the first 24 minutes of play.

The hosts took a six-point advantage (23-17) at the break and then pushed the lead to 21 (44-23) after three quarters.

The wheels began to fall off, however, in the final frame.

The Spartans trimmed the lead to 19 (46-27) early in the fourth quarter and then senior guard Bryan Montgomery was whistled for his fifth foul with just under six minutes remaining.

With Crowley’s floor general out, the Spartans picked up the defensive pressure and forced the Gents into 14 turnovers down the stretch.

All of the sudden, the Gents’ once big lead dwindled to six with 1:21 remaining.

Fortunately, Zuri Poullard knocked down a pair of free throws with just over a minute remaining to pretty much seal the victory.

The Spartans got off an uncontested 3-pointer at the buzzer that went in.

“Our guys have to do a better job of handling the ball in pressure situations,” said Lewis, who lost three starters at midterm, including a pair of experienced guards. “I think those young guys realized how important Bryan is tonight. He picked up a silly foul there in the fourth quarter on a steal attempt and we scored just one basket after he was out.

“Bryan has fouled out with seconds remaining in games, but we’ve never really played an extended time without him. Thankfully, we took care of business early on and we were able to hang on.”

Montgomery scored three of his nine points in the opening frame and Jalen Mayfield added a pair of baskets to help the Gents take a slim 10-8 advantage.

Trevonti Ben drained a 3-pointer and scored five points in the second frame and the Gents pushed the lead to 23-17.

The Gents opened up the game with just over four minutes remaining in the third quarter by going on a 13-0 run to end the frame.

Mayfield had six points during the outburst and Tre’von Flugence knocked down a big 3-pointer as the hosts took what seemed to be a commanding 44-23 lead into the final period.

In all, the Gents outscored the Spartans 21-6 in the third quarter.

The Spartans reversed the roles in the final frame and outscored the Gents 22-6.

Mayfield was the leader and only Gent to score in double figures, finishing with 10 points. Montgomery, Ben and Poullard each added nine points, Jaylon Wiltz added six, Flegence had five and Daylon Guidry finished with two.

“Mayfield played big for us tonight,” said Lewis of his senior guard. “I like what he brings and he played well.”

Now, the focus turns to Bossier.

The Bearkats are the defending Class 3A state champions and were the Class 4A state runnerup in 2019.

“I’m not really sure what Bossier has this year but you know they are going to be well coached and really good,” said Lewis. “We got past this one so now we can breathe a little but we have to get ready for Bossier.”

Tonight’s tip off against the Bearkats is slated for 6:30.

The winner of tonight’s game will get either No. 4 Carroll or No. 13 Iowa on Friday in the quarterfinal round.