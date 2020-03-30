Gents land three on 6-3A All-District team

Heading into the 2019-20 prep basketball season, Crowley High coach Jason Lewis and his team set some pretty lofty goals.

One of those goals was to be competitive in a challenging league that consisted of preseason favorite St. Martinville as well as perennial powers Abbeville, Kaplan and David Thibodeaux.

Not only were the Gents competitive, they were nearly unstoppable as they cruised to a 9-1 record and claimed the District 6-3A title for the first time since tying with Northwest for the crown in 2017-18. It was the Gents’ first outright district championship since the 2011-12 season.

For their efforts, the Gents were rewarded with three players being named to the 6-3A All-District first- and second- teams that were recently released by the league’s coaches.

The Gents also took home one of the top two honors when Lewis was tabbed as the Coach of the Year.

Lewis guided his squad to an overall record of 21-9, including a pair of victories over No. 10 St. Martinville, which was ranked in the top five most of the season.

The Gents slipped past St. Martinville at home by one in overtime, 57-56, and then clinched the district title with a 69-64 victory on the Tigers’ home court in the regular season finale.

Lewis’ squad earned the No. 17 seed in the Class 3A playoffs and they upset No. 16 South Beauregard on the road, 65-58, in the opening round. The Gents bowed out at home in the regional round to No. 1 seed and eventual state champion Bossier, 53-35, in a game that was close until the final minutes.

Crowley High’s strength was its inside game where Braeden Board and Marquarius Thorne patrolled the paint.

Board, a senior, grabbed a spot on the All-District first-team while Thorne was tabbed to the second unit.

Board, a 6-foot-6 forward with the ability to strike from beyond the arc, averaged 11 points, 6.7 rebounds, two steals, 1.9 assists and nearly a block a game in district play.

He scored 127 points in 10 district games, including 21 in the league finale against St. Martinville.

Thorne, a 6-foot-4 forward, was snubbed from the first team despite averaging 15.5 points, seven rebounds and three blocks per game in nine league contests. He was sidelined for one game against David Thibodeaux.

Joining Board on the first-team were St. Martinville’s Jalen Mitchell and Datavious Gabriel, Abbeville’s Zontre Scott and Kaplan’s Trent Dupuis.

Mitchell, a junior, was tabbed as the team’s Most Valuable Player despite scoring just four points in St. Martinville’s first matchup with the Gents and 14 in the second.

Gabriel scored 28 points in the two games against the Gents.

Thorne was joined on the second unit by teammate Bryan Montgomery.

The junior point guard averaged 9.8 points and dished out 4.1 assists per game. He also averaged five rebounds and 1.9 steal.

Montgomery also shined against St. Martinville with 28 points in the two games. He had his best performance in league play against Kaplan when he pumped in 18 points.

The rest of the second-team consisted of St. Martinville’s Andrew Savoy, Kaplan’s Daniel Poole and David Thibodeaux’s Cody Harris.

Crowley juniors Ronderick Nelson and Kyris Savoy earned spots on the All-Defensive team along with Kaplan’s Noah Brown and St. Martinville’s Davantre Alexander.

Honorable mentions included Abbeville’s Jakarri Grogan and Walter Boud, David Thibodeaux Academy’s Cody Brown and Chukwuka Nwanji and St. Martinville’s Javia Roberts.