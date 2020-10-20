Gents struggle with consistency in blowout loss to Marksville

The struggles continued for the Crowley Gents in a rare Saturday showdown against the Marksville Tigers.

The Gents were unable to find any consistency on offense and they couldn’t get the Tigers’ off the field on defense, the combination resulting in a 41-0 setback at Gardiner Memorial Stadium.

The victory was the first of the season for the Tigers, whose previous two losses were to Pineville and Iowa.

The Gents fell to 0-3 heading into this week’s contest against North Vermilion, who knocked off Iota, 23-14, Saturday.

“It was the same old song and dance for us offensively where we’d get one or two first downs and then we’d start going backwards,” said Wall following the loss.

“And defensively, it was almost like we didn’t have a defense on the field today.”

Offensively, the Gents continued to sputter, logging just 70 total yards and four first downs, all of which occurred in the first half.

The Gents had five offensive series that consisted of 14 plays in the second half and resulted in three punts, two fumbles and negative yardage.

It was also a struggle on defense for the hosts, who allowed 411 total yards and 23 first downs.

The Tigers did most of their damage on the ground with 10 players seeing touches on 50 running plays.

Omarion Ford and Luke Normand led the Tigers’ ground attack, combining for 147 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries.

Tristan Dunbar added nine carries for 64 yards and a touchdown and quarterback John Small had 10 carries for 45 yards and a touchdown.

Small also completed six passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns.

“We just couldn’t get them off the field,” said Wall. “We couldn’t fit in the right places and we weren’t moving up front right. It looked like we hadn’t practiced all week.”

One of the few bright spots for the Gents was the play of Tyron Goodley, who posted 146 all-purpose yards The bulk of that was on special teams where he returned five kickoffs for 125 yards.

The biggest play of the game for the Gents was turned in by Goodley, who gave the Gents their best shot at scoring when he returned a kickoff 58 yards in the second half to get his squad down to the MHS 29-yardline.

The drive stalled two plays later when the Gents fumbled for the fourth time.

Goodley also had six carries for 18 yards and caught a pass for another three yards.

“Tyron has always been a good, little return guy and he’s just a really good athlete,” said Wall of Goodley, who pulls double duty on defense in the secondary and also took a few snaps at quarterback Saturday. “I feel bad because he never comes off the field.”

Jonkeyvon Marks also got off to a quick start for the Gents with a pair of runs over 20 yards, but he suffered an ankle injury midway through the second half and was sidelined the rest of the contest.

“Jonkeyvon is doubtful for our next game,” said Wall. “He turned his ankle and he’s still hoblbing around. That’s a big blow for us.”

The Tigers got off to a quick start by scoring four times in the first half to take a commanding 27-0 advantage.

Small hit Amyrion Mingo on a 12-yard scoring strike midway through the opening frame and Normand hit paydirt from one-yard out to begin the second quarter for a 13-0 advantage.

The Tigers added to their cushion on a 28-yard touchdown run by Dunbar with just over nine minutes to go in the half and then Small found Easton Riddle for a 20-yard scoring strike four minutes later.

Small tacked on a 3-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and Ford added the final score on a 5-yard run early in the fourth.

“It’s back to the drawing board,” said Wall. “We have to have a good week of practice and find a way to get better.”

The Gents return to action on Thursday when they take on the North Vermilion Patriots in a 7 p.m. contest at Kaplan High School.

Tickets for that game are $8 apiece and can be purchased Tuesday through Thursday from 7-9 a. m. in front of Crowley High School. Tickets may also be purchased this evening at Gardiner Memorial Stadium from 6-7 p.m.

Students will be allowed to purchase tickets during their lunch hours.