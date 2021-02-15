Gents top Kaplan for seventh straight victory

The Crowley Gents used a balanced offensive attack and had three players score in double figures Thursday in an impressive 49-31 District 6-3A victory over the Kaplan Pirates.

The victory, Crowley’s seventh straight, sent the Gents to 14-4 overall and 6-1 in league play. It was also their third straight win after losing three starters just over a week ago.

“This was another good win for us,” said CHS coach Jason Lewis. “We lost three guys, but our younger guys have stepped up and we were able to pick up another win.

“We just challenged everyone, let them know what it was going to take for us to be successful and everyone is doing their part.”

The Gents’ usual suspects - Bryan Montgomery and Jaylen Wiltz - continued to do their part by scoring 11 points each in the victory.

Montgomery scored six points in the opening frame and Wiltz had five to help the Gents race out to an 11-6 advantage.

The Gents matched that output in the second quarter with another 11 points, including seven from sophomore Zuri Poullard, who hit two shots in the lane and a long-range 3-pointer from the wing.

Trevonte Ben and Montgomery each added a bucket during the frame to help the Gents forge out to a 22-12 lead.

Tre’von Flugence came off the bench in the second half and gave the Gents a huge spark by scoring 11 points, including seven straight.

“Tre’von played really well,” said Lewis. “He hit some big shots against David Thibodeaux last week and tonight, he had a big third quarter for us.”

The Pirates knocked down back-to-back shots to trim the Gents lead to six (22-16).

Poullard halted the mini run with a shot in the lane before Flugence hit three straight shots, including a long ball from the wing, to push the lead to 15 (31-16).

The two teams traded baskets from there over the final three minutes and the Gents took a 39-23 lead into the final stanza.

Montgomery and Daylon Guidry each scored three points over the final eight minutes and the Gents outscored the Pirates 10-8.

“The young guys, you can see they are still a little nervous at times, but they are coming along well and gaining valuable experience,” said Lewis. “Everybody got to play and they are all contributing.”

Montgomery, Wiltz and Flugence each scored 11 points for the Gents and Poullard added seven. Ben followed with four points, Guidry scored three and Jalen Mayfield finished with two.

The Gents are scheduled to play at Erath Monday, but that game may be pushed to later in the week should the weather conditions be unsafe for travel.

The locals final regular season game is slated for Friday, Feb. 19 when they play host to St. Martinville at 7 p.m.