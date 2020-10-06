Grid Stars: Church Point defense earns top honors

It is no secret that the Church Point Bears pride themselves on being as good as they can be on the defensive side of the ball.

The Kaplan Pirates,a perennial power in Class 3A, found that out the hard way Friday.

Church Point’s defensive unit limited the Pirates, who advanced all the way to the Class 3A semifinals in three of the last four years, to just 171 total yards and eight first downs in a 12-0 victory.

The shutout was the first that the Pirates have suffered since falling to Eunice, 19-0, in the 2018 semifinals. It also marked the first time that Kaplan was blanked during the regular season since the second week of the 2014 season when, ironically, they lost to Church Point, 30-0.

The Bears’ defensive performance was more than enough to give them top billing on the first edition of Grid Stars.

Tony Gibson led that defensive charge with 10 tackles, including four for losses in a game that saw the Bears force four turnovers, two fumbles and two interceptions.

Ethan Castille also had a big night. He logged just three tackles, but he added an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery for a 60-yard touchdown.

Offensively, the Bears were lead by Gavin Richard, who rushed 13 times for 68 yards, and Andy Briceno, who completed a 68-yard touchdown pass to Khaled Babineaux early in the second quarter.

Notre Dame’s defense gave the Bears a run for the top honor as they limited Class 5A Comeaux to 115 total yards of offense, most of which came with the reserves in, during a 41-7 thumping of the Spartans.

Lance Castille and Wesley Maze led the defensive charge with eight tackles each.

Castille logged a sack for a six-yard loss and he also forced a fumble. Maze had 1.5 tackles for a loss.

Caleb Comeaux added three tackles, logged an interception and had a fumble recovery.

Offensively, the Pios were led by running back Dom Thibodeaux with 138 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries and Luke Yuhasz with a pair of receptions for 31 yards and two touchdowns.

Also turning in big performances in Week 1 were Rayne’s Ron Charles and Baylon Leon, Iota’s Dawson Wallace, Tyler Charlot and Owen Harmon and Crowley’s Nick Wiliams and Camron Dugar.

Charles was the Wolves’ offensive leader in their 19-6 opening week victory over Welsh with 29 carries for 152 yards and two touchdowns. Leon was a force on defense with 6.5 tackles, including two for a loss.

In a 35-21 shootout victory over Welsh, Wallace completed nine passes for 145 yards and two touchdowns. Both scoring passes were to Harmon, who finished with four grabs for 102 yards.

Charlot led the charge on the ground with 10 carries for 164 yards and two touchdowns.

Despite a 54-13 setback to Class 4A Cecilia, the Gents did have some bright spots in Friday’s contest.

Williams took over under center late in the game and scored on a 42-yard touchdown run. Dugar also hit paydirt late in the game on a 1-yard run. He had two carries for 28 yards.