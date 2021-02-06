Hathaway sweeps district series with Midland

For the better part of two quarters, the Midland Rebels had Class B’s No. 3 ranked Hathaway on the ropes in a District 7-B showdown at the John Clyde Briley Gym..

The Rebels (11-21, 1-4) streaked out to a 29-21 advantage heading into the half and had the Hornets frustrated to say the least.

The Hornets answered the bell, however, and came out swinging in the second half.

The guests put up 23 points in the third quarter alone and outscored the Rebels 14-8 in the final stanza to spoil the hosts’ upset bud, 58-56.

D.J. McZeal knocked down a pair of 3-pointers in the opening frame and the Rebels got two more buckets from Maddox Hanks and Kayden Bourque to take a slim 10-9 advantage.

J’stan Keller and Hanks each chipped in seven points in the second quarter and the Rebels’ lead increased to eight (29-21) entering the break.

The Hornets found their rhythm in the third quarter behind eight points from Noah Guidry. Cartlin Young and Kayden Lopez each added six points during the frame and the guests were able to trim the lead to two (46-44).

Ian Augustine hit three shots from the floor over the final eight minutes and Young knocked down two to help the Hornets take the lead for good.

Young led the charge with 15 points. Lopez and Augustine each added 14 and Guidry finished with 10. Cayden Hill rounded out the Hornets’ offense with five points.

McZeal and Keller paced the Rebels with 20 and 15 points, respectively. Hanks and Anthony Blunt followed with nine points each, Borque had two and Kobe Sonnier finished with one.

The girls game wasn’t nearly as close.

The Lady Hornets, ranked No. 2 in Class B, exploded for 23 points in the opening frame and never looked back en route to a 77-30 victory over the Lady Rebels.

Chloe Guidry scored 12 of her game-high 23 points in the first quarter to help the Lady Hornets race out to a commanding 23-6 advantage.

It only got worse for the hosts from there.

The Lady Hornets had seven players contribute points in the second frame and the lead ballooned to 48-17 entering the intermission.

The Lady Rebels’ offensive struggles continued in the second half where they were outscored 29-13 over the final two frames.

Madison Suire and Chaylee Beard also scored in double figures for the Lady Hornets with 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Gracie Miller was the leader for the Lady Rebels with 14 points. Sage Wimberly added six points, Myra Carlson had four, and Marlie Boudreaux finished with three. Mackenzie Oliver and Caitlyn Boudreaux rounded out the scoring with two and one point, respectively.

Midland returns to district action tonight when the Rebels and Lady Rebels to Opelousas to take on J.S. Clark Leadership Academy.