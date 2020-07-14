High School football season won’t begin until Phase 4

LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine reiterated his organization’s dedication to high school athletics beginning in the fall during his presentation to the House Education Committee Monday.

However, when those athletic events will be able to take place is still up in the air.

Contact football practices and games cannot begin until the LHSAA enters Phase 4 of its reopening.

Louisiana remains in Phase 2 of its reopening by order of Gov. John Bel Edwards until at least July 24.

The LHSAA has a set of four phases which differ from the state and federal governments, which only have three phases.

Football coaches at member schools have been aware of the LHSAA’s phase approach.

In the LHSAA’s Phase 3, teams are allowed to conduct 7-on-7 inter-school contact drills for teams without helmets and shoulder pads. Phase 4 would allow full contact and collisions using helmet and shoulder pads along with scrimmages against other teams.

Currently, in Phase 2, schools are in summer workouts and are scheduled to move on to fall practice rules for all sports on Aug. 10.

Bonine also said while there has been discussion of flipping the fall and spring seasons, it is not the LHSAA’s first option.