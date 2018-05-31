Iota’s Gatte inks with Southwest Mississippi

PHOTO SUBMITTED
Iota’s Madeline Gatte recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play basketball at Southwest Mississippi Community College beginning in the fall. On hand for the signing were, seated from left, William Gatte (brother), Madeline Gatte; standing, Iota coach Meghann LeJeune, coach Britinee LeJeune, Rudy Gatte (grandfather), Shelly Gatte (grandmother), Brennon Gatte (brother), Jolain Miller (grandmother), Megan Gatte (mother), Aimee Cunningham (aunt) and Iota principal Cindy Abshire.
Thu, 05/31/2018 - 4:20pm Saja Hoffpauir