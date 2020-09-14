Iota’s Leblanc commits to Miss. College

Gavin LeBlanc has been a force on the mound for the Iota Bulldogs for the past two years.

With his 6-foot-2 frame and a mid-to-upper 80-mph fastball, the senior hurler has gained notice from numerous college colleges, but it was Mississippi College that garnered the southpaw’s attention the most.

LeBlanc recently committed to play for the Chocktaws, a NCAA Division II school in Clinton Miss., via twitter.

“Blessed and honored to announce that I am committing to Mississippi College to continue my academic and baseball career!” said LeBlanc in his twitter post. “I would like to thank God, my family, my coaches, and all my friends that were there for me along this journey!”

LeBlanc burst onto the scene for Iota as a sophomore when he went 5-3 with one save. He struck out 73 batters in 48 innings and had a 2.33 ERA while helping lead the Bulldogs to an appearance in the Class 3A state championship game.

He also hit .233 with five doubles and nine RBI during his sophomore campaign.

During his junior season, which was shortened due to COVID-19, he threw 10.2 innings, striking out 13. He also hit .333 with four doubles and six RBI.