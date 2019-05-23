Iota’s Wriborg signs with Louisiana College

PHOTO SUBMITTED
Iota High School baseball standout Hunter Wriborg recently signed a National Letter of Intent to continue his academic and athletic career at Louisiana College in Pineville beginning in the fall. On hand for the signing were, seated from left, Hayley Wriborg (sister), Jill Wriborg (mother), Hunter Wriborg and David Wriborg (father); standing, assistant coach Peter Kirsch, head coach Leonard Cloud, assistant coach Stephen Broussard and Hope Wriborg (sister).
