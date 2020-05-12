Iota basketball standout Kendall Miller inks with LSUE

Kendall Miller has been like a fine wine for the Iota Lady Bulldogs’ basketball team the last four years: She’s just gotten better with age.

Her ability to take over a game with her dribble-drive skills as well as her ability to shoot from beyond the arc gained the attention of Iota opponents, who constantly double teamed her throughout the year.

That athleticism also gained the notice of several college coaches, including LSUE’s Jaime Gonzales, who recently signed Miller to a letter-of-intent with the Bengals.

“Kendall was a kid we were on really early this past season,” said Gonzales. “She really fits the mold of the type of player we are looking for with her length and ability to make perimeter shots.

“We put a lot of stock in kids that win and have high character. She is a winner on and off the floor and she will be a great student-athlete at LSU Eunice.”

Gonzales, in his first year at the helm of the Bengals In 2019-20, guided his team to a 21-7 overall record and was named the Coach of the Year on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association All-State collegiate team. He led his team to their third consecutive Louisiana Community College Athletic Conference regular-season title.

The Bengals won their first ever Region 23 game this year, the team’s first postseason win since 2009.

Miller averaged 14 points and seven rebounds during her senior campaign en route to helping guide the Lady Dogs to a runnerup finish in District 5-3A behind champion and No. 1-seed Northwest. She also logged four assists per contest.

Miller had her best performances of the season in 2019 during the Lady Dogs first two playoff games where she dropped in seven 3-pointers and scored 23 points in victories over Church Point and No. 10 M.L. King Charter. Other high games included a 21 point outburst against Lake Arthur and a pair of 19-point performances against Ville Platte and Sam Houston.

As a junior, Miller also averaged 14 points to go along with six rebounds and three assists, upping her sophomore stats of 10 points, six rebounds and two assists.

Miller saw significant playing time as a freshman where she averaged seven points for a Lady Dogs’ team that earned the No. 2 seed in the playoffs and reached the Class 3A semifinals.

She finished her prep career with impressive numbers: 1,120 points and 575 rebounds. In addition, she dished out 265 assists.

Miller added to her numerous accolades following her senior season when she was named to the All-District and All-Acadia Parish first team. She was also an honorable mention on the LSWA Class 3A All-State team.

The standout guard was also an All-District selection as a junior and was named the Most Valuable Player on the All-Parish team.

During her career, the Lady Dogs went 95-38 overall with a 8-4 record in the playoffs. She played in two quarterfinal contests and one semifinal.

Miller will graduate from Iota with a 3.8 grade point average and she plans to major in nursing.

She is the daughter of Glen Miller and Bethamy and Justin Ardoin.