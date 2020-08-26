Iota Bulldogs attempt to restock offensive cupboard

Offensively, the Iota Bulldogs put up some impressive numbers in 2019 en route to a 9-3 overall record and a second-round playoff appearance.

The Dogs averaged just over 33 points per game during the regular season and scored 45 more points in two playoff games behind standout running back Luke Doucet.

In order to come close to reaching those offensive numbers again, however, they will have to do so without some major contributors, including Doucet.

Iota graduated both Luke and Landon Doucet, who combined for nearly 200 carries, 2,000 yards and 20 touchdowns, as well as wide receiver Tyronne Charlot (33 receptions for 542 yards and 5 TD) and tight end Micah Renfro.

“Losing Luke and Landon in the backfield is a big blow to our backfield,” said Iota sixth-year head coach Josh Andrus. “Landon didn’t have the best numbers, but he was a big piece of everything we did. And losing Luke is also a big loss with the numbers he put up and his experience.”

Filling one of those voids in the backfield will be Tyler Charlot, who snagged eight passes for 63 yards and a touchdown as a sophomore last season.

“We will have Tyler in the backfield this year and I think the stuff that we will be running will be very good for him and his type of running style,” said Andrus, who says Charlot has added about 20 pounds to his stature and has gained more speed.

Charlot logged 30 carries for 258 yards and four touchdowns as a sophomore.

“Moving him back there and seeing him run the jet sweeps at receiver last year, he just looked comfortable with the ball in his hands. He made some decisive moves and decisions with the ball in his hands, so I think it will be a good fit for him in the backfield.”

In addition to Charlot, Jacob Cormier and Brayden Lavergne will make up the Bulldogs’ backfield.

Lavergne, a sophomore, showed promise last season while playing jayvee while Cormier is a highly touted freshman.

“Brayden played well for us last season and the Cormier kid is going to be special,” said Andrus. “He (Cormier) is going to get some touches this year. I think he is big enough and fast enough to where he can help spell Tyler and Brayden.

“He’s got good footwork, he’s smart and he knows everything already.”

One place the Bulldogs aren’t lacking in experience is at quarterback with the return of Dawson Wallace.

Despite missing a handful of games due to a concussion last season, Wallace completed 42 passes for nearly 600 yards and five touchdowns. The junior also ran 38 times for 200 yards and a touchdown.

“Returning Dawson is a big, big plus,” said Andrus. “You could see that as he went along last year, he progressed; but he will have to make a big jump again because of the stuff that we’re doing. It’s going to be a lot of decision making before and after the snap.”

While the Bulldogs still plan to run the football, fans can expect to see more passes this season from Wallace according to Andrus.

“In order for us to keep the numbers and be effective, we’re going to have to throw the ball and mix it up a lot more,” said Andrus. “We’ve been run heavy the past couple of years, but this year and the next couple of years, we’re going to have to be more balanced.

“Dawson is taking it in stride this summer and learning everything and he’s looking pretty good right now.”

One of Wallace’s main targets should be junior Owen Harmon, who came on late last season and had some big catches down the stretch.

Zan Conner, Daylon Lunson and Seth Guillory are also expected to be big contributors at the wide receiver position.

“We’re going to be in a lot of one-back stuff this year, just because we don’t have that true fullback that we’ve had in the past,” said Andrus. “So we’re going to have Harmon at receiver, tight end and end in the backfield. He’s finally putting on the right weight, he’s gotten faster and stronger and he’s gotten taller too so he’s going to be a big target for us.”

Lunson moved from running back to receiver this year and will fill the void left by Tyronne Charlot, Acadia Parish’s leading receiver in 2019.

“Daylon has great hands and he’s probably the fastest guy on the team, so he will take Tyronne’s spot,” said Andrus. “We’re going to put him on an island by himself and try to get him the ball as much as possible.

“And Zan (Connor), he’s the perfect type of slot guy. He’s smart about the way he runs routs and he’s picking up the new stuff very well.

“Then you have Seth. He’s probably 6-4 now and he’ll be at the other outside receiver slot. We’re going to put some pressure on some corner backs, getting the ball up high to him.”

Gage Marceaux, Ashton Breaux and Nick Hebert return as starters on the offensive line. They will be joined by first-year starters Hans LaCasse and Diego DeSoto.

“Last year, we were inexperienced on the offensive line,” said Andrus. “This year, most of these guys got playing time last year.

“We’re not as big across the line as we have been in the past, but we still have good size,” said Andrus. “Across the board, this might be the most athletic offensive line that we’ve had.

“But again, the stuff we’re doing on offense has a lot to do with our personnel. We’re challenging them a little bit and they’ve done good with it so far.”